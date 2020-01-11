Two Acadiana residents began their official journey to sainthood Saturday, and a third is likely to follow.
Nearly 200 Acadiana Catholics and clergy members packed pews in the Immaculata Chapel on the Diocese of Lafayette's campus, breaking into joyful applause when Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel signed documents recognizing Charlene Richard and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue as Servants of God, the first step in the process of discovery en route to sainthood.
Charlene was an Acadia Parish child who died in 1959 at 12, two weeks after being diagnosed with acute leukemia. She was steadfastly faithful and offered her suffering to others through prayer. Pelafigue, of Arnaudville, died in 1977 at age 89 after dedicating his life to opening people’s hearts and minds to God through dedication to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
The cause of the Rev. J. Verbis Lafleur, a local priest and Army chaplain who died in 1944 as a World War II prisoner, will be offered formally later, but Deshotel publicly committed to advancing Lafleur’s cause Saturday. Lafleur’s cause must be approved by the Archdiocese of the Military and by a diocese in the Philippines, where he died when the prisoner of war ship on which he was traveling sank.
Deshotel said opening a Cause for Canonization is special, but it’s extraordinary to be able to put forward multiple candidates. He said there’s something compelling and beautiful about recognizing the virtuous and faithful lives within the local community.
He said the three are a “beautiful portrait of holiness at work in our community” and an example that we’re all called to be saints.
“[God calls] us to recognize in the lives of our fellow Christians the inner workings of [his] grace,” Deshotel said during the ceremony.
While the diocese has spoken about the cause of sainthood for all three, Saturday provided an opportunity for the supporters of each candidate to voice their support, speak of their lives and explain their devotion to the three potential saints.
John Dale Richard, Charlene Richard’s older brother, spoke about his vivacious sister, whom he called an “extraordinary, ordinary person.” She wasn’t holier than thou – she was outgoing, loved to dance and ride horses, and was the captain of the basketball team.
“While she was alive, she was an inspiration to many people,” he said, because of the way she devoted herself to a strong prayer life and to doing all things to the best of her ability in devotion to Jesus, following in the footsteps of St. Therese of Lisieux.
Charlene has developed an even stronger following since her death. Buried near the rectory at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Richard, hundreds of visitors go to Charlene’s grave each year to pray for aid in illness and other troubles.
Louise Giroir, head of the Charlene Richard Prayer Cloth Ministry, attends St. Edward’s Church and first learned of Charlene’s life when she moved to the Richard area nearly 20 years ago. The 88-year-old leads a group of supporters who sew prayer cloths with an image of Charlene that they bring to her grave and then have blessed; the cloths are provided with a prayer card to believers around the world.
Giroir said it’s hard to distill what’s inspiring about Charlene and the devotion she’s inspired. But she said Charlene’s knowledge of how to live and die with grace at such a young age is powerful.
You can feel Charlene’s presence at St. Edward’s, she said.
“I’m not sure I can even put that into words. It’s almost an atmosphere at the church area of Charlene, that’s the best way I can put it,” Giroir said.
The Rev. Mark Ledoux, pastor at St. Peter Catholic Church in Carencro, said he felt reached out to by Lafleur in 1991, as a first-year seminarian. Ledoux has devotedly studied Lafleur’s life in the 28 years since, meeting with Lafleur’s family members, fellow seminarians, former parishioners and friends, trying to gather as much information about his life and faithful service as possible.
Ledoux said Lafleur’s selfless actions while held on a Japanese prisoner of war ship revealed “the intensity of his love” and his holiness.
“Though kicked, slapped and beaten by his captors, he always sought to better the conditions of his fellow prisoners of war. He even let pass opportunities for his escape in order to stay where he knew his men needed him,” he said.
Ledoux said the process of following Lafleur’s call and advancing his cause has been indescribable.
“It’s changed my life and I know it’s changed the lives of so many others,” he said.
Charles Hardy, a supporter of Pelafigue’s cause, said Pelafigue was known as “nonco,” French slang for uncle, because he was like a good uncle to so many people.
He attended Mass daily, taught at several schools in the area and spent much of his free time traversing the rural highways near Arnaudville on foot, going door to door to share his love of Christ with neighbors.
He was passionate about the Sacred Heart of Jesus and touched hundreds in Arnaudville and the surrounding area through his acts of love and calls to pray and serve together through a local group he started called the League of the Sacred Heart, he said.
Pelafigue also put on drama productions inspired by the Bible and the lives of the saints, “using drama to share a passionate love of Christ with his students and the community, in this way opening not just the minds but the hearts of his students,” Hardy said.
He was a man of the community who devoted his life to sharing Christ’s love with others, he said.