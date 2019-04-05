A Lafayette businessman filed a lawsuit Friday over an ordinance the City-Parish Council approved in March to fix voter precinct problems created with the Dec. 3 adoption of a home rule charter amendment.
Keith Kishbaugh, through attorney Lane Roy, filed the lawsuit seeking an injunction to stop implementation of a council ordinance approved March 26 that would fix errors and omissions in precinct and district descriptions in support material associated with the Dec. 3 charter amendment that splits the council into separate city and parish councils for the first time since they were consolidated in 1996.
Ultimately, Kishbaugh told The Acadiana Advocate Friday afternoon, he wants a re-vote on the Dec. 3 charter amendment.
"I'd like to see it done properly, in a gubernatorial election instead of three weeks before Christmas with a low voter turnout election," Kishbaugh said.
Kevin Blanchard of the Fix the Charter group that supported the charter amendment welcomed the lawsuit.
"Obviously we don't agree with the lawsuit," Blanchard said. "But we are happy to be in the position to get this over with. Our main worry was that if someone had an issue with the way the council corrected the precincts, if they were in bad faith, they would wait until the last minute and disrupt the election."
The lawsuit requests "an expeditious hearing and must be done within 10 days."
Blanchard said that's early enough to resolve the matter in time for the Oct. 12 elections for the new city and parish council.
Kishbaugh said he plans to run for the parish council.
Descriptions of some of the newly-created city and parish council districts contain errors and omit at least one voter precinct. Qualifying for the new city and parish council seats begins Aug. 6. The elections are Oct. 12 with runoffs Nov. 16.
The city-parish legal team spent weeks researching the best way to correct the problems, determining the council could do so with an ordinance. The city-parish attorneys issued an 11-page memo with support documents to support their determination.
Some in the community want the entire charter amendment on the ballot again. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office issued a two-page opinion March 26, one day after it was requested by state Sen. XXX Hengsens, R-XXX, saying the only way to correct the precincts is with a vote of the public. The council ignored that opinion and voted 5-4 on March 26 to follow the advice of its own attorneys.