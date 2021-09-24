Women’s health centers in Louisiana are seeing more Texas women seeking abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Texas’s restrictive abortion law to take effect.

“People have always come here from Texas,” said Kathaleen Pittman, administrator at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, one of four Louisiana facilities that provide abortions. The clinic, which is about 20 miles from the Texas border, has always seen clients from that state.

“But what we are seeing now is that they are coming from further away in the state, further than within the three-hour drive,” Pittman said.

Senate Bill 8 went into effect Sept. 1. It bans abortions in Texas after the sixth week of pregnancy. Abortion rights advocates say the law affects at least 80% of the abortions in the state because many women don’t know they’re pregnant until after the first six weeks.

Once a patient doesn’t qualify for an abortion in Texas, Shreveport is the closest option in Louisiana for those living in north Texas. For those in the Houston metropolitan area, the closest clinics in Louisiana might be Baton Rouge or New Orleans, said Dr. Bhavik Kumar, who works at a Planned Parenthood Center in Houston.

“We have a care coordination team here, and any clinic across the country which can provide an abortion procedure is actually an option,” he said. “Since the law went into effect, we are spending a lot of time helping people work through the logistics of traveling out of state, through the logistics of finding a clinic out of state, getting there, and supporting them throughout that process.”

While abortions can be performed in Louisiana before 22 weeks, many women who come to Louisiana for an abortion don’t realize state law requires a 24-hour period between the first counseling visit with a physician and the abortion procedure.

“So here is what is happening: The number of people coming here to meet the first requirement, the counseling visit, is increasing, but the number of procedures has not so far,” Pittman said. “Women are struggling to stay for the back-to-back appointment, and not everyone can afford to stay three or four nights in a hotel.”

Before the new Texas law, the flow of patients was more likely to move in the opposite direction, providers in both states said.

The number of patients from Louisiana who chose the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, for example, increased over the past three years, the clinic's internal data shows. In 2018, the center in Houston provided 5,935 abortions, 149 of them from Louisiana. In 2020 that number was 253 out of a total of 7,082.

An analysis by Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organization, found that Louisiana is the state that enacted the most abortion restrictions in the country — 89 — since 1973, the year when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that the Constitution protects a pregnant woman's right to an abortion.

In 2006, the state passed the so-called trigger law that would ban abortion if Roe v. Wade were overturned. In 2020, the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law that required any physician who performed abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

The number of clinics that perform abortions in Louisiana has plunged. In 1992, there were 17; now there are only four. In 2017, nearly 94% of Louisiana parishes had no clinics that provided abortions, and 72% of Louisiana women lived in those parishes.

That leaves Louisiana poorly equipped to handle a large volume of patients from East Texas and the Texas Gulf Coast, said Kari White, a professor at the University of Texas in Austin.

“Patients both in Texas and Louisiana may be facing long wait times for appointments, which will delay their care later into pregnancy, or they will have to find services elsewhere,” said White, who has been spent years tracking where Texas residents travel to obtain abortions.

The trend is not new, White said. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order postponing surgeries and procedures that were not medically necessary. Texas officials interpreted it to prohibit most abortions until the order expired on April 21, 2020.

"We saw the same trend in 2013 after implementation of Texas HB2 and again when Texas issued the executive order in 2020 suspending most abortion service,” White said. The Texas Policy Evaluation Project, which White co-authored, showed that out of the 947 Texans who left the state in April 2020 to seek an abortion, 120 of them went to Louisiana.

Some women’s health centers in Louisiana see the obstacles to abortion in both Texas and Louisiana as an opportunity help women avoid a mistake with tragic consequences.

“We stand up for a woman’s right, and in an abortion, there are always two people who are injured, that is the baby who dies and the woman who suffers emotional damage for the rest of her life,” said Nancy Marcantel, chairperson of the Pregnancy Center and Clinic in Lafayette. “We counseled many women who have had an abortion and none of them came here and said, this is the best thing I have ever done. Not one.”

For 36 years, the Pregnancy Center and Clinic has counseled women to explore options other than abortion. Internal data provided by the center showed of the 500 new clients it see every year, about 10% of them were seeking an abortion.

“We expect that the number of calls will increase,” said Marcantel, who supported the new Texas law and hopes Louisiana will enact a similar law.

“But once they see the baby through the ultrasound machine, they change their mind,” she said.

For pro-choice and anti-abortion advocates, the next date to watch is Dec. 1, when the Supreme Court will hear a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in a Mississippi case.

“My message to women? Be patient. We are trying our very best to assure everyone to get the care you are entitled to,” Pittman. “We are hoping that very soon there will be a relief for women in Texas and Louisiana. In the meantime, we are doing the best we can.”