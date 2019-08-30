At the Acadiana Advocate, we love being a place where people can ask tough questions of elected officials and we take seriously our mission to hold them accountable when they're in office.
But that’s not where the tough questions should start. It’s important for voters to do some homework before the election and start asking questions of the candidates vying for their votes. That’s why we’ll be asking questions and writing stories about the candidates running for Lafayette Parish School Board, city council, parish council and mayor-president, along with those wanting to represent Acadiana in the state house and senate. Look for those stories in print and on our website through the beginning of October.
In addition, there are numerous opportunities to get out and meet the candidates yourself. Ask them your questions.
Here are just a few of the scheduled events featuring local races:
- Sept. 3: City Council District 5 forum, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St.
- Sept. 5: Mayor-president candidates; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Library
- Sept. 10: City Council districts 1 and 5; 5:30 p.m., Northgate Mall
- Sept. 12: City council districts 1 and 5, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Library
- Sept. 18: Mayor-president forum. 6:30 to 8 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts
- Sept. 23: Lafayette Parish School Board forum, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts
- Sept. 24: Mayor-president forum, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts
Being informed is the first step. Then you need to vote.
The first week of September is Voter Registration Week, and the secretary of state's office and registrars of voters will host activities with the aim of registering those eligible to vote in the upcoming election.
Registration can be done online via the state's voter registration portal. The Secretary of State's Office says that Louisiana was one of the first states in the nation to implement the use of the portal.
Those wanting to register can access the portal at this link: voterportal.sos.la.gov
If you want to vote in the next election, which is Oct. 12, the deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Wednesday, Sept. 11. The deadline to register to vote online is Saturday, Sept. 21.
Early voting for the election, in which we’ll elect a new governor in addition to a host of local folks, is Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 (except Sunday) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters Office.