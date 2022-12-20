With forecasted weather to be at or below freezing temperatures this holiday week, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will enact a freeze shelter plan to ensure the safety of those experiencing homelessness.
Those needing warm shelter can come to 1000 E. Willow St. starting Thursday. The freeze plan will remain effective until the temperatures rise above freezing.
Projected low temperatures for the week, starting Thursday, are 28 degrees Thursday; 18 degrees, Friday; 21 degrees, Saturday; 22 degrees, Sunday; 24 degrees, Monday; 29 degrees, Dec. 27; and 31 degrees, Dec. 28.
In an issued statement, Catholic Charities of Acadiana said Tuesday it was seeking community assistance with the added cost of staffing, hot meals and utilities. Donations can be made at https://www.classy.org/give/384448/#!/donation/checkout
The public can also assist with in-kind donations by shopping the emergency shelter Amazon list at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/X89GFZ4S0BWQ.
Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable. Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates 13 programs that serve those currently experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty in Acadiana.
Since 1973, its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned and burying the dead.