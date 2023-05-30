An attorney hired after the fact by Lafayette Consolidated Government to support $3.7 million in no-bid contract amendments for the St. Martin Parish spoil bank removal advised in September 2022 the project should have been bid.
LCG officials, alleging they weren't given sufficient time to respond to 29 problems with an independent 2021-22 audit, countered the findings in a special meeting last week, presenting oral arguments by attorneys and directors and 450 documents supporting their claims.
Some City and Parish Council members had questions and remained skeptical.
Many of the allegations identified by independent auditors in the annual report center on the 2022 removal of a spoil bank along the Vermilion River in St. Martin Parish without permission from the St. Martin Parish government or the knowledge of the City Council.
Lawsuits are pending in 16th Judicial District Court and federal court over the spoil bank removal, which Lafayette officials allege will allow the river when it’s high to flow into a swamp, protecting homes and property in Lafayette Parish.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office also is investigating LCG, allegedly over its drainage projects totaling more than $100 million and the processes the administration of Mayor-President Josh Guillory used to get those projects done.
Instead of accepting bids on a contract to remove the St. Martin Parish spoil bank, the administration in February 2022 amended a $390,000 contract awarded in December 2021 to Rigid Constructors for as-needed excavation and dirt removal throughout Lafayette Parish.
The amendments added $3.7 million to the Rigid contract for expedited mobilization, barges, temporary bridge, cranes, ramps and stand-by mechanics, which auditors with Kolder Sloven CPAs allege violated the state public bid laws for being outside the scope of the original contract and exceeding $250,000, which they believe requires accepting bids.
In its written response to the audit, LCG officials claimed at its heart the spoil bank removal project was excavation and removal work.
However, in a Sept. 7, 2022, letter to City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, Denise Puente of Simon, Peragine, Smith and Redfearn attorneys, concluded the work authorized in the excavation contract amendments “was outside the scope of the contract and should have been let for public bid.”
Puente, hired by the LCG administration to counter the audit findings, repeated at a May 23 joint city and parish council meeting the amendments were for work outside the original scope of the excavation contract.
She also found a “technical issue” with the contract amendments because the as-needed contract was for work throughout Lafayette Parish, not St. Martin Parish.
The audit also alleges, in order to buy land, the Home Rule Charter requires approval from one or both councils via an ordinance. Guillory, according to the audit, appears to have violated the charter when LCG bought 41 acres of land in St. Martin Parish to remove the spoil bank.
A 2021 parish ordinance for a detention pond and a budget revision to work on the spoil bank doesn’t mention buying land in St. Martin Parish or conducting the work in St. Martin Parish, Bryan Joubert of Kolder Slaven said at the May 23 meeting.
In its audit response, LCG alleges the incorrect ordinance was cited by the auditors. Assistant City-Parish Attorney Mike Hebert cited two ordinances that he believes allow what the mayor-president did.
A 2020 joint ordinance of both councils declared a stormwater management project to be a public necessity. It’s primary purpose was for building detention ponds at specified locations, including the river, and authorized the mayor-president to acquire land for ponds.
The ordinance does not specifically limit the work to Lafayette Parish, but it lists only locations in Lafayette Parish except for a general mention of Bayou Vermilion.
Also, in an Aug. 4, 2020, memo to CAO Cydra Wingerter, Public Works Director Chad Nepveaux states that the project entails building detention ponds on channels in the city and unincorporated parts of Lafayette Parish.
The argument raised, Hebert said, is that the removal of the spoil bank on the Vermilion River to allow flood water to drain into the Cypress Island Swamp in St. Martin Parish is not a detention pond project.
Hebert declared May 23 that Cypress Island Swamp is “most definitely” a detention pond, a natural detention pond, so the ordinance alone is sufficient authority for buying the St. Martin Parish land.
LCG cites a second ordinance in which the City Council amended the 2020-21 operating and capital budgets to appropriate $3.85 million for the Bayou Vermilion Spoil Bank Removal Project. It does not explain the spoil bank removal project is not in Lafayette Parish.
The auditors wrote that LCG paid for the spoil bank project with about $3.2 million from a Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund, which gets proceeds from 1961 and 1985 city of Lafayette sales tax dedications, as well as about $84,000 in city of Lafayette bond proceeds that are supposed to be used for projects inside the city of Lafayette.
LCG officials cited an Attorney General opinion that a municipality may allocate grant funds to a business outside the corporate limits so long as the grant money is used to ultimately benefit the city.
Assistant City-Parish Attorney John Morris IV argued the 1961 sales tax proposition requires the city to buy equipment in the city but doesn’t restrict it from using proceeds to buy land outside the city. The 1985 tax and the use of city bonds for the land purchase also is allowed if they are used for the city’s benefit, he said.
“You say the auditor’s interpretation is overly restrictive,” Lazard, an attorney, replied to Morris. “I think yours is overly broad.”