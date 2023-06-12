Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux collected more than $24,000 in taxpayer funds for unauthorized vehicle expenses from September 2016 through April 2023, according to a recently completed audit.
Boudreaux collected, on average, more than $300 extra per month for itemized vehicle expenses on top of the approved $1,000-per-month vehicle allowance the chief received until last month, when the Youngsville City Council unanimously voted to pause those payments and conduct the audit. At that time, council members said Boudreaux had pocketed more than $18,000 extra in taxpayer dollars for vehicle expenses on top of the approved $80,000 he had received for such expenses during that timeframe.
The audit, conducted by Burton Kolder of Kolder, Slaven & Company, found that Boudreaux charged taxpayers $22,952.78 for gas and another $1,230.99 for vehicle expenses at Chabill's and O'Reilly's from January 2017 through April 2023.
"I felt like the results definitely supported our concerns," said Mayor Pro-tempore and Council Member Matt Romero in a Monday call. "Actually, there was more monetarily discovered, especially in the last two years. It seems like there was a lot more charges than we anticipated."
No itemized expenses were found in the months after the council first agreed to a $1,000 monthly allowance for vehicle expenses, which Boudreaux asked for after the August 2016 flood when he used his personal Jeep to navigate through high waters his police unit could not handle. Boudreaux agreed at that time to forgo itemizing expenses in exchange for the new allowance. Boudreaux gradually began itemizing gas and other expenses again in 2017 and ramped up itemization of those expenses as time went on, according to the audit. Within the first four months of 2023, Boudreaux had itemized more than $5,500 in gas expenses.
Nobody else had to authorize the itemized expenses aside from Boudreaux, who is the head of the department. During a May council meeting, Boudreaux told the council he had discussed once again itemizing expenses with the city's administration as he began traveling more to conferences and doing extra patrols. Such an agreement would have required council approval, however.
Council member Simone Champagne asked in a Friday email to Mayor Ken Ritter whether a forensic audit would be done to determine why Boudreaux's 2023 vehicle expenses for four months were almost as high as his 2022 expenses for the entire year.
"It's incumbent on us, as elected leaders, that the taxpayer dollars are accounted for and spent properly in accordance with the law," Champagne wrote in a text message Monday evening to a reporter.
Council member Lindy Bolgiano questioned if Boudreaux has cost taxpayers even more money than was discovered in the audit.
Bolgiano asked in an email to Ritter on Friday for an audit of the auxiliary gasoline tank near the police department, which is typically utilized during emergencies when electricity outages or gas shortages might otherwise make fueling police units impossible. Bolgiano, a firefighter by trade, said the police chief has been using the tank as a fueling source, which wouldn't have been traced in the recent audit.
"I was kind of curious as to what was it being used for," Bolgiano said in a phone call. "Was it his vehicle? Was it multiple vehicles? Was it five times for emergency use? There's been some rumor mill on who's been using it, so before I speculated, I wanted to get any kind of information I could on it."
It was not immediately clear what will come out of the audit. Bolgiano and Romero said they expect the chief's monthly allowance will remain suspended until Boudreaux pays back what is owed to taxpayers for the unauthorized expenses. The council is expected to discuss financials, including those for the police department, for the upcoming fiscal year during a regular budget hearing later this month.
Boudreaux and Ritter did not immediately return calls on Monday for this story.
The council's decision to audit Boudreaux came a week after the police chief filed a lawsuit against the City Council over its decision to investigate him.
Boudreaux is facing an investigation from the time he first took office in 2015 through the present day because of public outcry over the handling of a November crash involving Kayla Reaux. The former councilwoman, who resigned after details about the wreck were made public in a March 26 story in The Acadiana Advocate, called Boudreaux after she crashed into a parked vehicle in Sugar Mill Pond; she left in the chief's vehicle without receiving a citation or sobriety test.
The actual investigation into Boudreaux, approved by the council in March, will not begin until after 15th Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles issues a ruling in the pending lawsuit. Boudreaux alleges in a petition for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief that two of the city council's resolutions, including the one approved last month, violate the Lawrason Municipal Corporations Act, which limits the authority of the mayor and council over an elected police chief.