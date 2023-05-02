Youngsville Police Sgt. Brian Baumgardner has resigned from the city's Civil Service Board ahead of a high-profile hearing concerning the firing of another officer.
Baumgardner cited fear of retaliation as the reason for his resignation in a Monday email to board secretary Laurie Segura and board members Dawn Fournier and Benjamin Langlinais.
"I want to say how happy and proud I am to have served for three consecutive terms on the Youngsville Civil Service Board as the Youngsville Police Department Representative. We the board have brought the standards of our board to the next level of professionalism, and I am honored to be part of that," Baumgardner wrote in his resignation email.
"With that said and the up coming high profile case, and the probability of retaliatory action against me based off my vote, please accept this as my immediate resignation from the Youngsville Civil Service Board."
The high-profile case Baumgardner referenced in his resignation letter concerns the April 13 firing of Sgt. Justin Ortis, one of the officers who responded to a November crash involving a former councilwoman. Ortis has appealed his termination.
Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux fired Ortis for allegedly violating departmental policies related to records, cell phone usage, internal investigations and insubordination. Boudreaux did not specify in a personnel action form the circumstances surrounding the violations or when they may have occurred.
Allyson Melancon, Ortis' attorney, wrote in an April 17 letter to the Civil Service Board that Ortis' termination was "not in good faith for cause" and was in direct violation of a Louisiana law that protects civil service officers.
Last week, the Civil Service Board approved Ortis' appeal. Baumgardner and Fournier voted to approve; Langlinais was absent from the April 26 meeting. A hearing date for that matter has yet to be set.
Baumgardner served as the Police Department representative of the Civil Service Board for about six years, running unopposed for the seat for three terms.
Youngsville officers with civil service protections will eventually elect another officer to fill the seat vacated by Baumgardner. In the meantime, meetings will continue to be held with board secretary Laurie Segura, chairperson Dawn Fournier and Mayor Ken Ritter's appointee, Benjamin Langlinais.
Baumgardner declined to comment for this story.
Ortis was fired less than three weeks after the publication of an Acadiana Advocate story concerning the handling of a November wreck involving Kayla Menard Reaux, who at the time served as a member of the Youngsville City Council.
Reaux did not cooperate with responding officers, including Ortis, after she crashed into a parked vehicle in Sugar Mill Pond on Nov. 12. Instead, Reaux called the police chief, who quickly arrived at the scene; she left in his vehicle without receiving a sobriety test or citation.
Public outcry over how the crash was handled resulted in Reaux's March 30 resignation from her elected position and the Youngsville City Council's decision to investigate Boudreaux and his police department. That investigation is currently on hold as the council seeks a ruling over whether their plan is legally sound.