The board of the Bayou Vermilion District which oversees Vermilionville is advertising for an executive director more than a year ater the CEO resigned under pressure.
David Cheramie, who was CEO since 2012, resigned in November 2021, just before the BVD board was slated for a third time to attempt to fire him. The votes followed an investigation into employee complaints against Cheramie, none of them of a sexual nature.
Cheramie and some on the staff of Vermilionville became targets after the staff issued a statement condemning systemic racism following the May 2020 death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Four board members resigned, including Calvin Leger, who was soon reappointed and spearheaded efforts to fire Cheramie.
The advertisement for an executive director, not a CEO, lists the salary range at $80,000-120,000, depending on experience. The applicant should have at least a bachelor's degree in finance, business, marketing or a comparable field and at least three years of management experience in economic development, business or finance.
Applications are due by Feb. 28.