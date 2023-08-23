Beauregard Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation Wednesday morning for residents on Neale Oil Field Road because of a wildfire in the Singer and Merryville area that moved north overnight. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office said the fire was less than a mile away from the area of the mandatory evacuation.
There are currently about 60 to 70 people on the scene handling different areas of the fire, KPLC reported.
There is a voluntary evacuation for the town of Merryville, where the fire jumped across Highway 110, burning on both sides, according to BPSO. Highway 110 in the Merryville area has been shut down., according to Louisiana State Police.
For anyone who needs to evacuate but does not have transportation, there is a staging area at the Merryville Town Hall. From there, residents will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School.
Officials say this evacuation could become mandatory if the fire continues to grow.
The Beauregard Covered Arena is also taking in animals that need to be evacuated from the area, according to KPLC. Gates will be open and staff will be on site to assist. You can call 337-375-6315 for more information.
The arena is at 5515 Highway 190 in DeRidder.
Both Singer High School and Merryville High School have announced that they will be closed because of the wildfires.
Water Works District 3, which supplies water to Singer, is reporting that a large portion of their water is going towards fighting the fires. Firefighters are also pulling water out of nearby ponds.
Officials are asking residents to conserve water and be prepared for low water pressure in certain areas across the parish.
Additionally, Beauregard Electric has interrupted power along Highway 110 from Singer and heading west to Merryville. Residents are being asked to stay away from utility lines as crews continue to monitor the situation.