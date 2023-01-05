Benedict XVI arrived to the papacy in 2005 bearing his own lightning rod.
Criticized harshly in some corners as a theological archconservative, even pilloried as “the panzer cardinal” and “God’s Rottweiler,” the German-born pope was widely misunderstood, his defenders, who remembered him for his towering intellect and personal kindness, have said since his death Dec. 31.
Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, offered a noon Mass on Thursday for the pope emeritus at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. In his homily before a mostly full church, the Rev. Sam Fontana, pastor of St. Thomas More in Eunice, identified himself as “a Benedict XVI priest” whose seminary studies and formation occurred largely within the former pope’s eight years of active service.
Fontana, who studied Benedict’s writings during his own priestly formation, suggested the church might be studying the pope emeritus’ words for hundreds of years. He said Benedict’s service as pope was a “gift.”
Fontana said while Benedict, who served faithfully under Pope John Paul II as prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, should have been able to retire to his study, books and cat after John Paul II died. Instead, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger himself was pressed into service as Pope Benedict XVI, a role he neither sought nor wanted. He obeyed the will of his brother cardinals who elected him.
Fontana recalled significant “moments” in Pope Benedict’s service, including when the pope visited the United States from April 15-20, 2008. He said Benedict praised the American people and their spirit, which reflected their generosity and deep faith.
He also suggested then that Americans might remove barriers to embracing the gospels fully rather than embracing secularism. He warned against American materialism and excessive individualism. He spoke out, as he often during his service, against moral relativism.
“Some thought he might be a cultural critic” when he visited America, Fontana said. “But he acted as a shepherd.”
In his three-volume “Jesus of Nazareth,” published while he was pope, Benedict wrote about “the heart of the father and shepherd,” Fontana said, in works that were meant to be read by all Catholics.
In his encyclicals, two published while he was pope and a third published after Pope Francis replaced him, Benedict wrote about hope, love and faith — “the essentials of Christian life.”
Benedict as a witness served an important role, Fontana said.
“I have seen and see … reasonableness of our faith that has emerged and continues to emerge ever true,” Fontana said. Benedict’s “conviction” for faith, he said, reflected “the maturity of his faith.”
The 58-minute Mass was celebrated in a sea of brilliant red, both from the red vestments worn by the priests — when popes die, priests wear red — and the backdrop of the cathedral, still decorated for the Christmas season.