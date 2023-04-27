Roddy Romero was a precocious, talented accordion player from Lafayette who honed his skills in the late 1980s and early 1990s before live crowds across Acadiana, sometimes in juke joints and bars, as a boy.
His tender age only became an issue, he said, when he played a gig one night in an Erath bar before a large crowd. A rival bar owner in Erath, who couldn't draw as many customers, complained that Romero was underage — and that he certainly was.
That incident — “I don’t remember getting arrested or anything,” Romero said recently — gave rise to what is known as the Roddy Romero law, which gave legal blessing for underage musicians in Louisiana to play in bars so long as their parents or legal guardians accompanied them to the gigs.
Romero, who has since earned three Grammy nominations with his band, Roddy Romero & the Hub City All Stars, said he owes a lot of his success to the training he got by playing in front of audiences in small settings like bars.
“If it wasn’t for those juke joints at that time period, then I would have stayed to my house,” Romero said, and Louisiana might have lost the pleasure of hearing Romero play Cajun, Zydeco and other South Louisiana music as he has in a 30+ year career that has taken him around the world.
But the Roddy Romero law may be at risk if Senate Bill 194, filed March 31 by State Sen. Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican, gains traction. Mizell’s legislation, which was crafted in response to a notorious underage drinking case in January that ended with a student’s rape and subsequent death, would delete the Romero exception and block underage employees — including musicians — from entering bars.
The exception that bears Romero's name said that underage musicians with a written contract for a specified time could play music in the bar if they were “under the direct supervision of his parents or legal guardian.” Under Mizell's proposed law, that exception would disappear.
Mizell is seeking to curtail underage drinking by keeping all underage people out of the bars. Neither Mizell nor her staff returned phone calls made to her offices over the past week.
But Romero and other musicians contacted by The Acadiana Advocate said removing the exception for musicians could harm their career development.
Kristi Guillory Munzing’s career as a Cajun musicians stretches back three decades and includes some time playing in dance halls and bars starting at age 10 or 11 in the late 1980s. Her parents would accompany her, she said, and leading Cajun musicians like Dewey Balfa, Sheryl Cormier, Johnny Sonnier and Al Berard might call her up from the audience to play along for a few songs.
It was typical, musicians contacted for this story said, for older, established Cajun and Creole musicians to encourage youngsters to take up the traditional music. That might include playing on stage with veteran musicians, forming or playing in bands, and graduating to larger crowds or venues. In fact, Munzing and Romero, both Lafayette High students, played together as teenagers at Festivals Acadiens et Creoles in 1993, when Munzing formed Kristi Guillory and Reveille.
“I played with great musicians, legendary at this point,” said Munzing, who earned a Grammy nomination with the band Bonsoir Catin. Had she been banned from playing in dance halls, juke joints and bars, it might have adversely affected her career.
“That happened all the time; there were kids in all those places,” Munzing said. “I cut my teeth playing in dance halls that had Sunday afternoon or Saturday night dances. A lot of times I would go, watch, and get a chance to sit in. It was an alternative to the restaurant scene. It definitely was a huge part of me learning to play music.” But first, you had to get through the doors and inside to play.
A lot of those places are gone now, she said.
Herman Fusilier, who wrote and helped compile the book “The Ghosts of Good Times: Louisiana Dance Halls Past and Present” with photographer Philip Gould, agreed with Munzing.
“Dance halls are not as plentiful as they used to be,” he said. That’s of concern, he said, when it comes to developing the next generations of Cajun and Creole musicians.
“There is nothing like that dance hall experience,” Fusilier said. “It used to be a given." There are still festivals but without that dance hall or bar music “effect,” young musicians might be missing part of their development.
“There is always another generation coming up,” Fusilier said. Where will they learn?
Ironically, Romero said the Roddy Romero law did not directly affect Romero himself. By the time the law went into effect, he was of age to be in bars. The legal age then was 18.
But he said other musicians felt the law was beneficial to them. He said he knew a younger musician who used to carry a copy of the law in his guitar case to gigs — just in case. He said fiddler Amanda Shaw and her manager talked with him at the House of Blues in New Orleans to say how the law benefited her.
“I never heard of any negativity, as many years as it has been,” Romero said. “As long as you have a parent or a trusted guardian, you should never had had any problems.”
He said the bar and dance hall experience allowed him to do what he wanted to do most as a teenager: Perform.
“I wasn’t hanging around at the bar when I was 13, 14 and 15,” he said. “I wanted to play music.”