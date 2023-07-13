The body of a man who who went missing Tuesday while boating in Vermilion Bay was discovered Thursday, authorities and family members confirmed.
The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, ended its search Thursday morning after a good Samaritan aircraft notified the Coast Guard they had found a body matching the description of the missing boater in Vermilion Bay.
"We are thankful for the assistance provided by fellow first responders, volunteers, and community members who aided us in the search efforts." said Cmdr. Anna Hart, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. "With heavy hearts, we offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time."
The search for Matt Montz began Tuesday night after the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office notified the Coast Guard Montz had not returned from fishing as expected.
Montz, 53, launched his 26-foot crab boat from the Maxie Pierce boat launch in the intercoastal waterway with intentions of retrieving crab pots in Vermilion Bay. His last known contact was at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
In a statement to KATC, Montz’s family said they went to the boat launch to search for him around 8 p.m. Tuesday after he did not respond to repeated phone calls and text messages. Family members contacted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office after finding his trailer in the parking lot.
Rescue crafts and local fishermen began searching the area where his phone was last located, while the U.S. Coast Guard deployed aircraft with thermal imaging to locate the Vermilion Parish resident, the family said.
His boat, described by the Coast Guard as a 26-foot vessel with a white fiberglass hull and blue top, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday by a friend, the family said in a statement. The boat was still running and in gear.
A Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry crew was launched in the search effort, along with a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew.
Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 27 hours, covering more than 950 square miles.
Lauren Montz, daughter of Matt Montz, posted on Facebook around 1 p.m. Thursday confirming her father's body had been found and identified.
“After two days of searching Vermilion Bay, my father has been found. His body is at peace and we are absolutely crushed," Lauren Montz wrote. “We appreciate all the prayers. We know that we will get through this. Hug your family extra tight tonight for us.”