A boil water advisory that some 9,000 Lafayette Utilities System customers have been under since Saturday could be lifted early this afternoon.
The boil water advisory has been in effect for residents and businesses in the areas north of I-10, south of Gendarme Road, west of Wilderness Trail and east of Janvier Road.
Sampling started around noon Monday, Alex Antonowitsch, LUS public information specialist, said Tuesday morning. Twelve samples were taken per Louisiana Department of Health requirements. So far, he said, the samples look good.
Around noon today LUS expects to receive clearance from LDH that the water is again safe to drink, Antonowitsch said.
LUS will send out robo calls and news releases and update its social media accounts at that time.
The problem, Antonowitsch said, was "mostly leaks at homes and businesses and the holiday rush. More people flushing toilets. More people using drinking water."
Normal water production is 23-24 million gallons per day. During the weekend freeze, which occurred during the Christmas weekend, LUS had a record peak production of 34.8 million gallons, he said.
LUS on Saturday sent out an advisory asking all LUS customers to conserve water and report leaks as water pressure was low due to leaks and usage. Pressure has returned to near normal, Antonowitsch said.