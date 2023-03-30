What started two years ago with a paid conservative activist challenging the presence of "This Book is Gay" in the Lafayette Public Library has turned into a statewide movement to reshelve or remove books with "sexually explicit" and LGBTQ content from teen and children's sections.
Livingston, St. Tammany, Rapides and Lafayette libraries are finding themselves in the crosshairs of religious conservatives who say there's pornography among books for kids and teens and demanding library boards take action.
Louisiana is caught up in a movement sweeping the nation, part of an organized campaign by political advocacy groups that see book censorship as a successful political wedge issue, said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the Office for Intellectual Freedom at the American Library Association.
The American Library Association last week reported a 38% increase nationally in books and other materials targeted for censorship in 2022 compared with 2021. Most were about or written by people in the LGBTQ+ community or people of color, and 41% of the challenges took place in public libraries, where Louisiana's battles are being fought.
"There does seem to be a small but loud movement afoot in Louisiana to use our libraries as proxies for broader 'culture wars,' ” said Katie Schwartzmann, Tulane Law School professor and director of its First Amendment Clinic. "Because we have political disagreement on issues like racial equity and LGBTQ+ equality, certain groups are trying to ban or remove books on those issues.”
The spread of the movement across Louisiana is not by chance. Michael Lunsford, the paid executive director of a far-right group, Citizens for a New Louisiana in Lafayette, said in November he’s helping residents in Livingston and St. Tammany parishes pressure their library boards over children's and teen materials.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has made library censorship a plank in his gubernatorial campaign platform. In February, he called for a state law to restrict what minors can access in libraries.
The attorney general also posted a 53-page report, called "Protecting Innocence," that includes information about libraries, sample letters to public officials for parents and guardians with concerns, and online addresses for libraries statewide.
Several state lawmakers have said they are filing bills in the 2023 regular legislative session on library access, which means it could become a hot-button topic during the two-month gathering that begins April 10.
State Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, prefiled legislation that would require libraries to allow parents to select a library card for their children that says whether they can check out "sexually explicit material."
State Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro, said she plans to file similar legislation, comparing the proposed new rules to being denied entry into R-rated movies when she was growing up.
State Rep. Paul Hollis, R-Covington, also prefiled House Bill 25, which would give parish governing authorities, like parish councils, more power over library boards, such as allowing councils to remove board members at their pleasure instead of for cause.
How it started, where it spread
It was Lunsford who started the push to censor books in Lafayette Parish in October 2021, when he challenged “This Book is Gay,” which is on a list compiled by MassResistance, a group that promotes anti-LGBTQ and socially conservative positions.
A committee of two librarians and one library board member voted 2-1 to keep the book in the teen section.
By the time Lunsford's appeal reached the library board, Library Director Danny Gillane had made the decision to move all teen nonfiction to the adult nonfiction section, a decision some considered self-censorship. Gillane considered it a compromise that keeps the books on the library's shelves.
After the board recently adopted some of Landry's recommendations, Lunsford publicly declared a victory, lauding the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control as "a model for the rest of the state."
The attack on books spread to Livingston Parish in July when library board member Erin Sandefur — who has since been elected to the Livingston Parish Council — distributed a list of books on subjects such as gender identity and an LGBTQ guide for teens that she wanted to restrict or ban.
The Livingston library board in February froze the accounts of all minors until their parents select a control level on what content they're allowed to check out. Lafayette's library board, also in February, changed its card policy to allow parents to block what their children and teens check out.
One tactic employed by the pro-censorship side is to stack library boards with like-minded people who will approve restrictions. For at least the past two years, the Lafayette Parish Council of four Republicans and one Democrat has filled vacant library board seats largely with conservatives.
The Livingston Parish Council on March 7 removed a library board member with a master's degree in library science days after the library director resigned. A council member said he didn’t want her to be able to vote on the new library director. The assistant director resigned last week.
St. Tammany Parish's library system joined the fray in October when 10 statements of concern were submitted about children's picture books, a children's chapter book and a teen/adult nonfiction book about sex.
Now numbering 157, the challenged books are being held behind the circulation desk while a committee reads them and makes recommendations to the library board.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury last year began replacing library board members with police jurors. According to louisianavoice.com, the Police Jury also decided to suspend the library board’s bylaws to write new ones and rewrite all board policies, including the collection policy that helps determine which books are purchased.
In the Alexandria area, the Rapides Parish Library board in January decided to postpone a decision on a content development policy amendment that would prohibit materials with sexual content, including content about gender identity and sexual orientation, from the teen and children departments.
Lunsford was at that meeting, offering his support and help, according to news reports.
After their attorney and others advised that the amendment might be unconstitutional, the board requested an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office. In a March 2 response, Landry declined to provide one.
Can they do this? Should they?
Those who oppose moving or banning books speak about the need for LGBTQ+ youths to have access to nonfiction books about sex, gender identity and fiction books with central gay characters.
They call it censorship to move books out of the teen and children’s sections.
Those who support the move say they’re trying to protect children from stumbling upon pornography and obscenity at the library.
As a citizen, Lunsford said, he doesn’t believe tax dollars should be used to support an industry that prints erotica in children’s books. As a parent, he said he doesn’t think it’s good for children to be looking at what’s in some of the books.
Landry said his efforts stem from parental concerns that children under 18 have easy access to sexually explicit materials in libraries.
"It is about protecting the innocence of children and giving parents a say in what content they are exposed to," Landry told reporters.
Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, in a recent statement, said the state and nation continue to grapple with the legacy of oppression against people of color, women and LGBTQ+ people.
“Suppressing information about these ideas opens the door to suppression of any others that politicians don’t like,” Odoms wrote. “And for countless LGBTQ+ youth who face bullying, isolation and depression in their communities, representation in books and literature can be a lifesaving refuge.”
Reshelving certain books, the Louisiana Library Association said in a statement in response to Landry’s report, creates a scenario where books, and the people they’re written about, will be stigmatized.
For those alleging there are obscene, even pornographic, books in public libraries, Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University, said obscenity is legally defined as content that is prurient with no redeeming value.
Books that tell teens what’s happening to their bodies do not fall under the legal definition of obscenity, he said.
“A picture book about two gay penguins, there’s nothing inappropriate about it,” Caldwell-Stone said.
Schwartzmann, of Tulane Law School, said the censorship efforts aren’t aimed at obscenity but at the removal of ideas they disagree with, and "the First Amendment does not allow that."
Jennifer Thiele, an assistant professor with LSU's School of Library & Information Science, said she's concerned that librarians who purchase books are self-censoring because of the controversy, whether they realize it or not. She's concerned that parish governments and voters will use the censorship controversy as an excuse to cut library funding.
Thiele's also concerned about what's next.
"What happens when this settles down?" she asked. "What are the long-term implications of this kind of coordinated campaign?"