Braxton “B.I.” Moody III, a longtime business and community leader in Acadiana and the namesake of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s college of business, died Wednesday at the age of 98.
Moody graduated from Rayne High School and attended Auburn University. His college career was interrupted by service in the United States Navy during World War II. After the war, Moody returned and entered then-SLI where he earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Following graduation, Moody was the founding partner in the CPA firm of Moody, Broussard, Poché & Guidry.
Moody was chairman of The Moody Company and of Louisiana State Newspapers Inc., both located in Lafayette. Moody acquired the Rayne Acadian Tribune in 1943 and the Church Point News in 1963. He later launched the Crowley Post Herald, which eventually merged with the competing Crowley Daily Signal resulting in the Crowley Post Signal in 1974. During the next three decades Moody’s newspaper group, Louisiana State Newspapers, acquired several other newspapers around Louisiana and today owns and publishes 22 newspapers.
Trina Edwards Alario, who was married to the late Edwin Edwards, former Louisiana governor, reacted to the news of Moody's death in a social media post.
"This remarkable soul was an absolute beacon of light in my life, radiating kindness, compassion, and unwavering support during the darkest moments that followed Edwin's passing, Edwards Alario wrote. "BI offered solace and understanding that brought immeasurable comfort. He continued to check in on me long after others had stopped, always doing his best to provide comfort despite his own suffering."
Moody also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Chart House Inc. in Lafayette and Chairman of the Board for First National Bank of Lafayette. His services on boards include Rayne State Bank & Trust Company, First National Bank of Crowley, Acadia Savings and Loan Administration, First Commerce of New Orleans, Coastal Chemical Company of Abbeville, Lastarmco Inc. of Abbeville, Riviana Foods Inc. of Houston, Celeron Oil Company Inc. of Lafayette and Quantum Restaurants Inc. of New York.
Moody was married to the former Thelma Hebert of Rayne for 70 years prior to her death in 2017. They are the parents of nine children, grandparents to 48 grandchildren and have numerous great-grandchildren.
