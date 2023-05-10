An emergency access gate that has long separated two Broussard neighborhoods is expected to be removed by the end of the month.
The Broussard City Council unanimously approved an introductory ordinance to remove the gate between Deer Meadow Village and Paige Place Subdivision during a spirited meeting Tuesday night where dozens of people voiced their opinions. The majority spoke in favor of removing the gate, which they say could mean the difference between life and death during an emergency. Several people spoke in favor of leaving the gate in place, however, saying its removal will mean increased traffic and risks for pedestrians and children.
April Theriot, a Paige Place resident, said the emergency gate's existence endangers the life of her daughter, who suffers from epilepsy.
"I have witnessed firsthand an ambulance stop at the gate, spend several minutes trying to get through a gate that would not open and get back into his unit and leave to find another way to get to the person that was in a medical crisis," Theriot said. "That gate could literally be a matter of life and death for my child. The same could be said for any medical emergency had by any of the other 162 families that only have one street out of our neighborhood."
The gate in question was constructed on a public road in 2015 by Paige Place developer Cliff Guidry as part of a compromise reached during a planning commission meeting where proposed entrances into the neighborhood were contested by Deer Meadow residents. The gate, which was supposed be electrical, was never completed. Emergency responders have to enter a code to unlock the gate, exit the vehicle and manually open the gate before they can gain access to the neighborhood. Sometimes, emergency responders cannot gain access at all and have to find another route into the neighborhood.
Kerri LeBeouf said she is probably the only Deer Meadow resident who supports removal of the gate because she works as a first responder for the Broussard Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance.
"I've experienced firsthand that it does cause a delay in patient response because we do not have access to the gate code and, if it is there, we have tried multiple times and we're unable to get through," she said. "We've experienced firsthand where the fire department will make it on scene to the emergency, and Acadian's CAD system does take you down Deer Meadow because it's the quickest access point to that neighborhood. A lot of times we'll have to pull a member from the fire department to go and meet them to show them how to get around it to meet us at the emergency scene."
Al Falcon, a Deer Meadow resident, said he is opposed to the removal of the gate because of his own safety concerns. Falcon said with the gate in place, about 48 vehicles pass in front of his home per day. Based on his calculations, an additional 400 to 500 vehicles would pass in front of his home if the gate were opened as Paige Place residents would use his street to access their neighborhood.
"As their safety concerns may have validity, our safety concerns for our children, grandchildren, dogwalkers, bicycle riders are also valid as our neighborhood is older and does not possess sidewalks," Falcon said. "Anyone needing accessibility must use the street for these purposes. We as a community believe that both of our safety concerns can be met by having the original plan of an automatic gate open when a first responder reacts to a call."
Walter Comeaux, the city engineer, said the Deer Meadow Boulevard gate is unique in that it obstructs traffic in the middle of a public street. Other gated communities exist on private roads. When 911 dispatchers are sending first responders to Paige Place, they see Deer Meadow Boulevard as a public road and do not anticipate the obstruction.
"Nobody has the expectation that there's going to be a gate in the middle of it," Comeaux said. "That's the confusion. If they're going to Le Triomphe, they know: It's private. I'm going to get to a gate. They know how to deal with it. This is a unicorn. We don't have this."
By Wednesday, the gate on Deer Meadow Boulevard had been opened.
The Broussard City Council is expected to adopt the final ordinance, which would remove the gate entirely, during its next regular meeting on May 23.