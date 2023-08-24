The Broussard Police Department will soon have a new headquarters in a former oil field business on U.S. 90.
The city of Broussard recently signed a contract to purchase the former Superior Energy complex at 5801 U.S. 90 and 110 Bercegeay Road. The Broussard City Council approved an introductory budget amendment during its regular Tuesday meeting to fund the project, which Mayor Ray Bourque said will serve as affordable solution to an expensive problem.
"The roadblock we were running into is that the building that we required to really service our police department was going to cost us $9 million to build," Bourque said. "And that was a hurdle that was very difficult for us to get over. We weren't able to get over it."
Instead of starting from scratch, the city is purchasing a complex of buildings for $5.3 million that will not only provide space for a new police department, but also a new fire administration building, public works building and training facility.
The main building on U.S. 90, which is about 23,000 square feet, will serve as the police department headquarters. It will provide enough space for the department's 40 officers with room to grow with the city.
Police Chief Vance Olivier said his detectives are sharing an office at the current police department, at 414 E. Main St., which makes conducting interviews with victims especially challenging. Olivier said the new building could also provide space for training and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.
"I think it's going to be a great opportunity for the growth of our department in the near future," Olivier said. "It's going to be overall good for retention and for recruiting purposes."
Three nearby buildings on Bercegeay Road, which total about 60,000 square feet, will become a new fire administration building, public works building and training facility for the city.
The current fire administration building is situated in an old city barn on Main Street. Deputy Fire Chief Justin Denais said the new facility will provide a better space for his staff and an additional benefit to residents — the possibility of a better fire rating since the facility will provide quick firefighter access to a current "dead zone" of the city.
"This is a huge benefit to our people, the people who protect the city that are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Denais said. "And the biggest thing associated with the city as a whole: We talk about fire rating all the time."
The new public works space won't replace the existing facility but instead will provide additional storage space on the other side of U.S. 90. The limited access highway often presents a problem to workers moving equipment from one side of the city to the other, according to Public Works Director Mel Bertrand. Public works will also likely conduct water operations from the new facility since it is located beneath one of the city's water towers, Bertrand said.
"We can get to emergencies a lot quicker if we have equipment in that area," Bertrand said. "I think it would be a win-win for everybody to move forward with this."
City leaders have been going through the inspection process of the buildings for about 60 days, according to the mayor.
The budget amendment required to purchase the complex is expected to go before the city council for final adoption at the next regular meeting on Sept. 12.
"I think the thing that we couldn't possibly be more proud of is that we took a $9 million challenge for the city of Broussard, and we are purchasing this complex of buildings for $5.3 million," Bourque said. "We are coming out way ahead and gaining a fire department, a public works facility and another building, which will be used as a training and meeting center to put us in a position that we can continue to keep up with Broussard's growth for a decade or two to come."