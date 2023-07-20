The two movie theaters in Lafayette and others owned by Southern Theaters are set to be sold to a Texas-based company, multiple outlets have reported.
The Grand 14 and the Grand 16 are involved in a pending deal with Santikos Theaters of San Antonio that involves 17 locations and 250 screens, which would make it the eighth-largest theater company in North America.
VSS-Southern Theaters owns the Lafayette properties along with theaters in Slidell and Alexandria. Other theaters are in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, the San Antonio Business Journal reported.
The deal dates back to 2018, according to a report from the Box Office Pro. Santikos CEO Tim Handren said the company is in “a great position for future growth and expansion” now that the COVID hurdle has been cleared.
“We believe the future of our industry is bright, and we are thrilled with the incredible movies the studios are producing,” he said. “Movies are still the best entertainment value where families get to have amazing experiences and create lasting memories together.”
Said Jim Wood, VSS-Southern Theatres CEO: “It is an exciting time for our Grand and AmStar colleagues and guests as they become part of the Santikos family and continue to elevate the guest experience throughout the Southeast.”
Founded over 100 years ago by Greek businssman Louis Santikos, Santikos Entertainment currently operates 10 San Antonio-area theaters that include 121 screens.