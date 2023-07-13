Two developers are expected to add about 468 apartments for low- to moderate-income residents in the city of Lafayette in the next two years.
Five apartment complexes are in pre-development on Target Loop, Ridge Road, Eraste Landry Road, Moss Street and Alcide Dominique Drive.
Each will include 96 apartments except the Moss Street development, which is expected to have 84 apartments.
“There’s a housing crisis across the country right now,” Kevin Blanchard, executive director of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, said. “Lafayette is no different.”
The Alcide Dominique Drive development off North University near Interstate 10 is phase 2 of an existing project, Blanchard said.
In April of 2021, Arbours at Lafayette bought 15 acres of land just south of Alcide Dominique Drive for $1.1 million on which to build 84 low- to -moderate income apartments, which is phase 1.
Phase 2 will add 96 apartments next to phase 1.
A related company, Arbours at Acadiana, is developing an apartment complex for low- to moderate-income residents at 1201 Moss St., next to the post office.
Atrium Housing, a nonprofit group out of New Orleans, is planning the other three developments.
One, called Landry Commons, is on Eraste Landry Road at Foreman Drive next to the KLFY TV-10 studio.
The others, called Loop Commons and Ridge Commons, will be side-by-side with a common area between them. Situated behind WCC Furniture and Mattress on 11.39 acres, they carry the addresses of 200 Ridge Road and 200 Target Loop, which is across the street from PetSmart.
The developers are expected to utilize government assistance, such as low-income housing tax credits and federal disaster relief funds administered by the Louisiana Housing Corporation to provide housing to areas affected by Hurricanes Delta and Laura.
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, which benefits projects in the city of Lafayette, is also involved. Several months ago, Blanchard said, the authority, several months ago, got approval from the City Council to assist the developments.
The authority is in the process of approving and authorizing Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements and memorandums of agreement with the developers.
Under the agreement, the LPTFA will take the title of the property, Blanchard said. Because the development then is “owned” by the authority, it is tax exempt. The authority leases the property back to the developer, who pays the LPTFA an administrative fee that is much less than what they would pay in taxes.
For the first 15 years of the 20-year lease, the developer pays no property tax. In year 16, Blanchard said, they start paying taxes, phasing in more and more so that when the lease is over, the developer is paying the full share of taxes on the project.