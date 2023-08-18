Six recipients in Opelousas will receive grant funding dedicated to rehabilitating commercial buildings downtown.
The Opelousas Downtown Development District, with support from the city of Opelousas and Opelousas Main Street, are offering $50,000 in the Building Improvement Grant program in the hopes of stimulating private investment and preserving the city’s historic identity and cultural assets.
This year’s recipients are Toby’s Downtown, Hope for Opelousas, Java Square Café, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Imari Inn & Suites and Gateway St. Landry, officials announced.
Organizations can apply for up to $10,000, and grants must be matched by the recipient. Each applicant is allowed one grant per fiscal year, and preference was given to those who had buildings within the Main Street District.
Last year’s recipients the $16,000 investment yielded about $110,000 in improvements downtown, said ODDD chair Lena Charles.
“The reason the Downtown Development District was created is to invest in the downtown corridor” said Sarah Branton, BIG program committee chair. “The lifeline of any community is it’s downtown. That is our goal -- to reinvest and have all the businesses back in commerce.”