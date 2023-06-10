An 88-unit extended stay hotel could be under construction soon near the future site Superior Grill in Lafayette.
Bowman Consulting Group of North Carolina was granted a $1 million building permit for a Stay APT Suites hotel at 107 Republic Ave., according to documents filed with Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Stay APT Suites is a newer chain of franchised hotels and features units that are 500 square feet that feel more residential than hotel, reports indicate. Units often have dedicated living room, a full kitchen and a separate bedroom.
The company’s website confirms a Lafayette property is under development along with two in Lake Charles and one in Baton Rouge. It hopes to have 30 open by the end of this year and another 40 under development, company officials said.
The 2.3-acre site is owned by Farish Holdings LLC of South Carolina, which bought the property in March for just over $1 million. The seller was Jula Trust LLC, which is registered to David and Peter John of Crowley.