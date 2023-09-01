The Sulphur area could become the home for a $244 million solar farm, according to filings with Louisiana Economic Development.
In an Industrial Tax Exemption Program application filed Wednesday, Sulphur Solar LLC said the solar farm would generate roughly 150 megawatts annually. According to estimates from the Solar Energy Industries Association, 150 megawatts could power nearly 26,000 homes.
Though a specific address wasn’t listed, coordinates listed on Sulphur Solar LLC’s ITEP application show the project would be located on land near the town of Sulphur, according to a Google Maps review. The coordinates show the land is somewhere north of U.S. 90, east of WPA Road and south of West Houston River Road, in the 70663 ZIP code in Calcasieu Parish.
The solar project would create two permanent jobs and 200 construction jobs, according to Sulphur Solar LLC’s ITEP application.
Sulphur Solar LLC is operated by Sulphur Dome Solar Holdings Inc., according to Louisiana secretary of state filings. Sulphur Dome Solar Holdings Inc. is incorporated in Delaware, but Sulphur Solar LLC’s Louisiana secretary of state filings lists a Sugar Land, Texas address for Sulphur Dome Solar Holdings Inc.
Construction needed for the project would include solar panels, underground conduits, a substation and overhead transmission lines, among other things.
Officials from Sulphur Solar LLC or Sulphur Dome Solar Holdings Inc. could not immediately be reached for comment.