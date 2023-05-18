When Denise Champagne-McClure brought people by the building she envisioned as the home of her long-envisioned business idea, the responses were less than lukewarm.
In October she purchased the old Sid’s Auto Repair shop at the corner of Simcoe and Poydras streets in a disinvested section of Lafayette, and her vision for it was clear despite the greasy, dirty 2,800-square-foot space.
But others, however, humored her when she bounced the idea off them. Some simply did not respond.
Now nine months later her business, Coffeewood Cottage, is opened Monday at 410 Poydras St. and will hold a grand opening celebration Thursday. It’s a coffee shop with a twist — it also offers books, plants and home décor — in a location of Lafayette that she fits in with her mission of, among other things, coffee, culture and style.
“I just felt like this community that I picked specifically needed some loving on, if you will,” said Champagne-McClure, who has a background the kitchen and bath industry. “It’s very forgotten and one of the oldest neighborhoods. My end goal was to get more conversations with people and a better understanding of this neighborhood. It’s been on my heart to have more conversations with people I don’t know and can’t relate to.”
The name of the business is derived from the term for chicory, the name of a coffee substitute from the roasted root of the chicory plant. It’s most associated with the popular New Orleans blend of coffee. It also offers mugs, vases, candles and pots and plants, many of which are available to purchase on its website.
The concept grew out of her initial idea of a showroom with coffee, but the coronavirus pandemic then hit and she altered her idea. It also what’s called the Grow Bar, a private room that can be rented for a party where guest can pick a plant and learn what works best for it, she said.
“I have traveled all over the United States, and I saw a really cool coffee shop in New York that had plants everywhere just for decor,” Champagne-McClure said. “And I thought, man, this would be amazing. About five years ago was when I drew out something close to this, and it just kind of evolved. And finally last year I said, ‘OK, I have to pull the trigger. Let’s do this.’”