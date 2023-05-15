Robbie and Judy Mahtook have lived in a home designed by celebrated Louisiana architect A. Hays Town home on Girard Park Drive in Lafayette for more than 20 years.
They have made it their own while honoring the history that the building represents. It was built in 1962 using materials from a church that had been torn down in Loreauville. The moldings, bricks, and beams displayed in the home are from 1840.
The Mahtooks were able to let their kids grow up without being sensitive to them damaging the structure.
“The houses are so well-built kids really can’t hurt them,” Judy Mahtook said, speaking of raising five children in the historic home. “Now we’re on to the second generation of children in the house. We have three grandchildren, and it’s showing us all over again that it’s a perfect house to raise a family. One of Town’s elements was a very wide front porch, and it’s perfect for the bumper cars and the Little Tike Roller Coaster.”
Born in Crowley in 1903, Town went to school in Lafayette and New Orleans and spent his career designing thousands of homes and commercial buildings across the south. Town’s designs are beloved for their expression of Louisiana’s history and culture, and his Acadiana roots go deep — he was the architect responsible for designing many of Lafayette’s most well-known landmarks.
That includes the UL Alumni Center, the Hilliard Art Museum, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension and much of the Oil Center along with a number of private homes. People who live and work in Town’s buildings will tell you his thoughtful design and quality materials have stood the test of time, creating a space where people love to be.
“Town was known for really utilizing Louisiana’s folk vernacular,” said Maureen Dugas Foster, Lafayette residential designer and founder of Designing Women of Acadiana. “He had deep porches and recycled materials. He was always going out and getting reclaimed cypress and windows to utilize in new projects. The beauty of his work is that it’s really timeless. We’re still touring his houses today, and you’d want to live there.”
The A. Hays Town house owned by Amy and Christopher Lee on West St. Mary Boulevard is not a showpiece. In the midst of raising two young boys, their family home is full of sports equipment, schoolwork and other sundries of a busy life. Their home was originally built for the Davis family in 1959.
“It’s really neat because we have two boys, second grade and sixth grade, and the Davises also had two children,” said Amy Lee. “Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a kids’ bathroom in the middle, so it’s perfect.”
Living in a Town home does come with a sense of responsibility, according to present-day owners. To replace fixtures or finishes, the Lee and Mahtook families often go to extraordinary lengths to find the pieces that Town would have used — “You don’t want to de-Hays it is what I think,” says Robbie Mahtook.
Amy Lee worked with a designer for months to find the manufacturer of the original bathroom cabinet pulls.
“It was a hardware miracle,” she said.
Town would have been pleased at the effort to adhere to the integrity of his vision. He was personally involved in practically every design decision, even down to the lighting, colors, drapery fabric and other details that frequently caused him to butt heads with homeowners.
“The attention to detail is amazing,” Foster said. “It’s hard to build that way now without a really nice budget. He was not going to waver and value-engineer his project. If you hire him, he’s the architect and designer, and you’re going do what he says.”
Many of these details, like his preference for coffee-stained brick floors and copper kitchen fixtures, are enduring features that lend a Town home its iconic charm. Other design quirks would not be so charming today — like his disregard for bathrooms and closets.
Horace Rickey was Town’s frequent partner in Lafayette, building many of the structures that Town designed. The Mahtook home was built to be the Rickey family home, and his firm also constructed the Lee home.
“Mr. Rickey had some very definite ideas about what he wanted in his house,” Judy Mahtook said. “Town was not known for a lot of closets, because people had armoires, and he wasn’t big on bathrooms. Mr. Rickey said I want every bedroom to have a bathroom, and my wife wants linen closets. That’s a fight Mr. Rickey won, and I’m very grateful for it.”
Judy Mahtook has spoken extensively with the Rickey family, and they reported that the design process was not a collaboration.
“It was not ‘What kind of fabric do you like?’” she said. “It was ‘This is the fabric that’s going in your house.’”
Even so, Town’s choices are holding strong as his buildings age.
“It’s great to be here, and we feel privileged and honored,” she said. “And we accept the responsibility. At the same time, it’s our home, and it’s an incredible family house. You don’t have to really decorate a Town home. You just have to fill it.”