When the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts finally opened in 2021 in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, the response was immediate.
The 3,000-seat building’s Broadway lineup of shows set a record for most tickets sold with 88 of the over 200 shows selling out. The Tanger Center was also the first-year center to bring in the super-popular live musical Hamilton.
But outside the center, the results are equally notable. The center, according to Walker Sanders with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, has become an anchor for downtown.
“We redeveloped our whole cultural center,” said Sanders, CEO of the organization that helped raise money for the center. “We developed a $20 million public park that’s connected to the Tanger Center. There are 12 new restaurants getting ready to open. There’s about $250 million of new construction happening in apartments, mixed use and hotels being developed. It’s been a huge catalyst for a lot of things happening in our community.”
The Greensboro story with its downtown performing arts center is one downtown Lafayette leaders have latched on to as the discussion over where to put the replacement for the Heymann Performing Arts Center has begun to heat up. Long simmering for months, talks ramped up after Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced a tentative agreement between the city and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to lease the university-owned property across Congress Street from Cajun Field for $1 a year.
That site was ruled the best location for a performing arts center, according to a feasibility study commissioned by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Yet the study was problematic, said Sam Oliver, executive director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, and did not add much new to the discussion.
So his board voted recently to pony up no more than $70,000 to contract with New York-based James Lima Planning & Development for a six-month site selection study. Along with Lafayette Downtown Unlimited, they also asked City Council for a selection process that involves the public and takes into account the potential economic impact and overall community benefit.
“He’s the eminent person in this field,” Oliver said. “It’s looking at how do you create the largest private investment impact from public dollars in the creative and cultural placemaking. The goal is to walk through the process and bring the community into the discussion throughout the process. Whatever the end recommendations are, everybody will be able to turn around and say, ‘Whether or not it's my number one, I'm happy with how we got there.’”
The agreement with UL is not a done deal, said LCG spokesman Jamie Angelle, but merely an agreement that if city officials pursued the UL site, the option was open. Downtown leaders, meanwhile, identified a handful of sites recently but are pushing the surface parking area next to the First Horizon tower for a building with parking garages to be built nearby.
Calls to multiple city council members for this story were not returned.
“We’re very early in the process,” Angelle said. “Now we’re just looking at all our options. We don’t want to go into this not knowing what all the options are and what we have available.”
A battle looming?
In Greensboro, you can trace the debate about the future of its performing arts center back about 20 years. The city had long used the War Memorial Auditorium to host performing arts, but two referendums to finance upgrades for the building failed.
Talks resurfaced in 2012 when a task force recommended a 3,000-seat, $60 million center to be built downtown. The studies back then, Sanders noted, indicated that visitors attending events would want to walk to a restaurant before shows or coffee shops afterward. Others wanted the building at the previous site, which was away from downtown that was not walkable and instead near fast-food restaurants and topless bars.
“That’s where the old guard wanted to put it,” Sanders said. “The next generation, the younger folks, said, ‘No, it needs to be in downtown. We’re revitalizing our downtown, and it’s an anchor. This is where it will have the greatest economic impact.’ Whether you’re for it or against it, you cannot argue about the economic impact it will have being put downtown.”
Supporters wanted the downtown site enough that they were willing to fund it. Sanders’ foundation raised more than $35 million in donations to complement the city of Greensboro’s money to build the Tanger Center. The CEO of Tanger Factory Outlets pledged $7.5 million, and it was enough to get his name on the building.
In Lafayette, the UL site could have an economic impact as part of the university’s master plan, which calls for developing the University Commons area near the university’s athletic facilities to include at least another hotel. The site scored highest in the study, including feedback from local stakeholders and national event promoters.
The offer from the university would save significant money in securing land to build it, Angelle noted.
“It would give us an adequate site that already has parking and access to other convention-type spaces,” he said. “We want to draw in these big conventions, these national and international conventions. You can only do that if we have world-class, appropriate venues to do that. That site does appeal to all of those factors.”
Downtown, supporters have argued, will have its economic impact as well. It's already home to 200 residential units with another 295 planned, 90% office space occupancy in six towers and 500 new employees in an area of 2½ square miles, Downtown Development Authority data shows.
Downtown leaders are not giving up. It’s not fourth and long, but the clock could be starting to wind down. Putting it downtown would be the right thing to do, said Greg Walls, chairman of the Downtown Development Authority. Walls likened downtown Lafayette to the aspen tree, which often includes one tree that is part of a larger organism with a large root system underground.
“Downtown Lafayette is like the aspen with an extensive root system that is already in place through years of planning and development,” he said. “This is a monumental decision that we as a community have to make, and it’s imperative that we get it right.”