Dr. Robert J. Aertker III was named Business Person of the Year and Sandy Melancon was named Humanitarian of the Year by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Both will be honored along with seven high school students at the Acadia Parish Honors Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony Thursday at the Grand Opera House of the South in Crowley.
Aertker, a primary case physician, has practiced in Crowley for 13 years. A graduate of LSU, he began his medical training at LSU Medical Center of New Orleans in 2002, then LSU Earl K. Long Internal Medicine Residency in Baton Rouge from 2006-2009. He later took an interim research opportunity on palliative care in Paris, France at L’hộpital Salpȇtriẻre. He then took an associate professorship with concentration in gastrointestinal/endoscopy at LSU Health in Baton Rouge while he was introduced to a hospitalist position at the American Legion Hospital of Crowley.
Melancon, who died in December, was a longtime English teacher at Notre Dame High School before shifting to financial services and later starting her own business. She was active in the chamber and served on several local boards, including the Acadia General Hospital Community Advisory Board, and volunteered with Crowley Main Street.
The chamber will also honor seven Outstanding Young Citizens from each high school in Acadia Parish for academic performance and volunteerism and civic activities. Honorees include:
- Emily Richard, Church Point High School
- Jacy Regan, Crowley High School
- Emily Hebert, Iota High School
- Raynee Manshack, Midland High School
- Halle Lake, Northside Christian High School
- Alayna Hebert, Notre Dame High School
- Noel Peter, Rayne High School