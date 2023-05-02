Acadian Ambulance honored two from southeast Texas as EMT of the Year and Paramedic of the Year during its annual luncheon Tuesday.
Cierra Nixon was named top paramedic and works out of Orange County. Logan Butts was named top EMT and works out of Jefferson County.
Nixon joined Acadian in February 2016 after obtaining her paramedic certification in 2018 through the National EMS Academy. She is very reliable, she promotes a professional appearance, and she is just an all-around good representative of Acadian, company officials said.
Butts began as a runner in the fleet department while he attended the National EMS Academy to obtain his EMT certification. He is meticulous in his unit’s appearance and ensures it is inventoried and stocked, company officials said, and performs his Fast 5 check daily, while still logging in on time.
Others to be honored as best in their region include:
- Hub City: Kirk Matthews, paramedic; Paul Brasseaux, A-EMT.
- Bayou: Von Davis, paramedic, Whitley Allemand, EMT
- Capital: Brady Doucet, Paramedic; Lisa Foster, EMT
- Central Louisiana: Steven Smith, paramedic; Cade Mitchell, EMT
- North Louisiana: John Palmer, paramedic; Jonathan Foster, EMT.
- Northshore region: Christian Valencia, paramedic; Natalie Estep, EMT.
- Orleans region: Valerie Primeaux, paramedic; Joseph Voiron, EMT.
- Southwest Louisiana; Rebekah White, paramedic; Toni Wright, EMT.