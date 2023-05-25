Cameron Cormier was named Acadian Companies ESOP Employee-Owner of the Year.
Cormier, a native of Lafayette who serves as chair of the ESOP committee, joined Safety Management Systems in 2020 and worked as a case manager and joined the SMS recruiting team in late 2022. She was instrumental in the planning of events for Employee-Ownership Month in October 2022 and the company’s ESOP socials in 2022 and 2023.
Past ESOP Committee Chair Latashia Swinton presented current ESOP Committee Chair Cameron Cormier with the Employee-Owner of the Year award.
Acadian Companies recognized 24 employee-owners for their 25 years of service, 16 for 30 years and seven for 35 years at its annual meeting and awards ceremony.
Those from Acadiana honored for 25 years were: Kenny Burgess, Acadian Air Med flight paramedic, Basile; Shannon Dugas, Acadian Ambulance van operator, Lafayette; Rusty Gaither, dispatcher, Lafayette; Becky Gaubert, paramedic, Eunice; Carrie Landry, business analyst, Cankton; Lance Ortego, Air Med operational control, Rayne; Donna Sonnier, human resources assistant, Carencro; and Jennifer Theriot, onboarding specialist, St. Martinville.
Honored for 30 years were Spencer Babineaux, SMS medical services manager, Lafayette; Piper Dugas, HR recruiting assistant, Breaux Bridge; Paul Duplantis, National EMS Academy clinical coordinator, Lafayette; Renee Guidry, paramedic, Cecilia; Paul Hamilton, SMS executive sales, Breaux Bridge; Lonnie Hotard, revenue cycle manager, Broussard; Mary Jackson, business rules analyst, Opelousas; Melena Landry, dispatcher, Breaux Bridge; Terry Miller, senior data warehouse architect, Lafayette; Mel Olivier, EMT, St. Martinville; Nicole Payne, administrative assistant, Lafayette; Natalie Roberts, revenue cycle manager, Lafayette; and Mike Whittenberg, dispatcher, Youngsville.
Honored for 35 years were Jennifer Clavelle, administrative assistant, Carencro; Kris Foreman, body shop technician, Lafayette; Joey Moreau, fixed wing supervisor, Opelousas; Angie Stelly, facility contract specialist, Rayne; and Perry Williams, supply distribution clerk, Lafayette.