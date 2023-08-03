Edward Barousse was hired as special counsel for Jones Walker LLP and will be based in its Lafayette office as part of the health care industry team.
Barousse is a health care litigator who has managed cases covering issues ranging from medical malpractice and business to regulatory disputes. He represents clients in matters involving public and private hospitals, health systems, and individual physicians, nurses, and other health care providers in professional liability, licensure, and related matters.
Jones Walker LLP is among the largest 135 law firms in the U.S. with offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas.