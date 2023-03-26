Apartments near Lafayette airport sold for $2.15M
A company that converted a Lafayette hotel into workforce housing has bought an apartment complex near the Lafayette Regional Airport for $2.15 million.
Servio Capital bought the Riverside at Oakbourne apartments, a 53-unit complex built at 3600 Simcoe St. that was built in 1991, from an ownership group that included Ronald L. Vidrine of Lafayette and others, land records show.
The Covington-based real estate company converted the Garden Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in north Lafayette into 200 apartments homes after buying the property in 2021 after the hotel went into foreclosure. The project gave Servio an idea of the Lafayette market’s housing demands, CEO and managing partner Ryan Enk said.
The Acadian Crossing is 85% occupied but should be closer to 95% next month.
“We’ve really enjoyed our experience in Lafayette providing workforce housing,” Enk said. “We knew the demand there. This was an off-market opportunity that was brought to us. Our company’s mission is to revitalize areas, and there’s a lot of exterior and interior improvements to make to this property.”
The Riverside at Oakbourne features one-, two- and three-bedroom units in a circle of buildings with pool in the middle. Servio officials plan invest $5,000-$10,000 in upgrades in each unit, Enk said.
Eatery near River Ranch to close
La Creperie Bistro, which opened seven years ago in Parc Lafayette, will close due to its space being sold.
The eatery located at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 116 posted to Facebook on Monday it will close May 28 after its suite was sold last month to Haydel Group LLC of Houma, which is registered to Dr. Michael Haydel of Haydel Spine Pain & Wellness, records show.
EM Property Investments LLC of Lafayette was the seller. No other parts of the building were part of the sale.
The new owner chose not to renew the restaurant’s lease, which expires June 30, and plans to open a women’s boutique in that space.
“We are deeply saddened our lease will not be renewed,” the post read. “It has been an honor to serve this community, and we are grateful for the memories and relationships formed through our time serving the Acadiana area.”
La Creperie's owners are “actively exploring different opportunities” to relocate the business, the post read.
Its menu is a fusion of the classical French sweet and savory crepes from Brittany, France combined with with flavors from several parts of the world and tailored to local tastes, according to its website.
Mobile home park in Lafayette sold for $3.8 million
A mobile home park in Lafayette has sold for $3.8 million last month, records show.
Stanley Communities, led by Lafayette partners Kris Hodges and Michael Hyatt, bought the 14.48-acre, 109-space Oak Park Estates, 1717 Eraste Landry Road, for from the Kelley family, land records show. The group now owns 20 properties, 14 of which are in Acadiana.
The deal was the result of Hodges’ close friendship with the previous owner, who had owned it since the late 1990s, Hodges said. All of the homes there are owned by the residents.
“Our intentions are to maintain the status quo and look for area we can make improvements to the property,” Hodges said.
Mobile home usage has increased across the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as a means of affordable housing amid the rising costs of buying or renting, reports indicate. The number of manufactured homes shipped out by in May 2022 was 31% higher than the year before, one report indicated.