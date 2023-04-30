Florida company to build solar farm near Port Barre
A Florida company has bought almost 1,600 acres in St. Landry Parish for a solar farm.
NextEra Energy bought the land for a nearly $200 million project that will be installed just east of Port Barre along LA 741, said Bill Rodier, executive director of St. Landry Parish Economic Development. It’s the second company to move forward with a solar farm in the parish this year.
Construction of St. Landry Solar is expected to begin either late summer or early fall and take 18 months for completion, Rodier said.
The project will create more than 100 construction jobs to go along with a core management team of 35 to 45 people.
Earlier this year Lightsource bp, a BP subsidiary that is building a giant solar farm in Pointe Coupee Parish, said it will build a $170 million facility near the Plaisance community. That project, a 180-megawatt facility that will be generate enough energy to power 30,700 homes, is expected to be operating by late next year.
“We’re getting more inquiries for solar,” Rodier said. “There are a couple of things that are absolutely critical. Obviously you have to have the land, and these solar farms have to be put up in a reasonable proximity to power grids.”
LEDA's annual job fair to be held May 9
Nearly 100 of the region’s top employers will be on hand to screen job candidates at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s annual Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at the Cajundome Convention Center.
The LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana’s top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.
The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission-American Job Center and Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies, in addition to searching and applying for thousands of additional jobs in the region and throughout the state.
The event is free to job seekers. Pre-register at ledajobfair2023.eventbrite.com. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their résumés. Visit lafayette.org/LEDAjobfair for the latest job fair updates and list of participating employers.
Tides Medical among 10 companies honored by LED as Louisiana Growth Leaders
Tides Medical of Lafayette was one of 10 companies honored as Louisiana Growth Leaders at the 2023 Spotlight Louisiana event.
The awards are selected by a statewide panel of economic development professionals who evaluate businesses in the LED Growth Network on community involvement and economic success.
Founded in 2010, Tides Medical manufactures versatile skin grafts derived from donated birth tissue to treat a variety of medical conditions, including diabetic foot ulcers, chronic wounds, burns, Mohs surgery and various surgical applications. It has had a year-over-year growth of 70% over the last three years, and the company has marketed its products in all 50 states and Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
It employs about 100 and recently announced plans to add another 40.