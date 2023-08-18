High-energy health club to open at The Forum
A new health club concept is the latest business to sign on for space at The Forum.
F45 Training will open possibly in January in one of the spaces along Johnston Street in the large mixed-use development planned for the corner of Johnston and Mount Vernon Roads.
It’s the fourth business that announced it will open in the development, owner Derek Curry said. A coffee shop is also planned.
F45 Training is a global fitness franchised business with over 2,000 locations in 74 countries, according to its website. Kate Grevey and Daniel Blankenship, a native of Lafayette, will be the owners. This will be the first F45 location in Acadiana.
Workouts consist of high intensity interval training, and members can complete at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time, its website indicates, and can help members achieve the best results.
“I saw the renderings and the concept, and it looked like a perfect fit,” Blankenship said in a released statement. “It’s beautiful and has a great synergy. It’s going to be a great place to help build (our) community and emphasize the community spirit we’re looking for.”
Others businesses planned for The Forum include Jersey Mike’s Subs, Legends Bar & Grill and Sneaker Politics.
Amid drops in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, average monthly rent in Lafayette up 3.4%
The average monthly rent for an apartment in Lafayette rose 3.4% compared to a year ago while rents in Baton Rouge and New Orleans declined.
The Lafayette rental market rose despite many larger markets around the country reporting decreases, according to data compiled by Apartment List, which monitors rental rates. Baton Rouge dropped 3.8%, while New Orleans dropped 4%.
The national rent growth finally reached negative numbers compared to a year ago, the report indicated, after reaching as high as 18% growth nationally and 40% in a handful of popular cities. Rents are down year-over-year in 67 of the nation’s top 100 cities.
In Lafayette, the average one-bedroom apartment is going for $978 with a two-bedroom going for $1,161, the report indicated. In Baton Rouge, the average rate for one-bedroom is $936 with a two-bedroom going for $1,120.
In New Orleans, the average one-bedroom rents for $979 with a two-bedroom renting for $1,162.
Only Shreveport had a higher year-over-year hike at 4.8%, but rents there remain lower: $845 for a one-bedroom and $984 for a two-bedroom.
Since March 2020 the average rent in Lafayette has grown 26.2% compared to 19.4% in Baton Rouge and 4.8% in New Orleans. Bossier City reported the same rent growth since March 2020 as Lafayette but had lower averages for one- and two-bed units.
The supply side of the rental market also hit a major milestone this month as the vacancy index has reached 7.3%, surpassing the peak vacancy rate measured at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a record number of multi-family units under construction across the country, that rate will remain elevated in the near future, the report indicated, as property owners will compete for a smaller pool of tenants.