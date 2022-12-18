Wingstop to open in Broussard
A Wingstop will open in the Country View Shopping Center in Broussard.
The outlet was granted a building permit from the city of Broussard to open at 1137 S. Bernard Road, Unit J.
Wingstop will be in the 10-acre, multi-use development at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Bernard Road, near the Coterie Restaurant and Oyster Bar that was announced in May and a Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill.
The 14,000-square-foot Country View is also home to a UPS Store, Code Ninjas, Beau Soliel Nutrition, H&M Studio, Blush Boutique, All State, PJ's Coffee. Future plans include another 14,000 square foot strip center with additional buildings for sale/lease.
Wingstop had 40 net new openings in the third quarter along with a 17.7% increase in sales, company officials reported. The company is expected to have a record year for restaurant development.
Mandez Seafood to move into old Bouree space
Mandez Seafood, Bar and Grill, which has one location in Lafayette, will open a Youngsville location in the space that recently housed the restaurant Bouree.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced the move over the weekend. The restaurant is owned by Jeff and Renee Hernandez and located at 110 Doucet Road. The Youngsville location will open in the Mill Commons spot at 1821 Chemin Metairie Road.
The restaurant is expected to open in February, Ritter said. Its current menu offers hamburgers, paninis, wraps, seafood and other items.
Bouree announced its closure last month.