Flipped Calcasieu homes go for 2.5 times purchase price
The typical flipped home in the Lake Charles area sold for more than 2½ times the price the flipper initially paid for it during the third quarter, data shows.
Flipping homes in the area that is still recovering from two powerful hurricanes from 2020 was significantly more profitable than any of the other surveyed areas in Louisiana and was 17th among over 1,000 counties surveyed by ATTOM, a national real estate data firm.
The typical gross return on investment for a flipped home in Calcasieu Parish was 169%, data shows, with the median purchase price of $65,000 with a median resale price of $175,000. The numbers are up from a year ago when the typical gross ROI was at 144%.
At 40 homes flipped in the quarter, it was the largest amount among the 14 parishes surveyed and made up 5.8% of all homes sold there. Yet it’s a drop from 57 flips in the second quarter.
House flipping slowed slightly across the country in the third quarter to 7.5% of all home sales, down from 8.2% in the second quarter but up from 5.9% one year ago. That's the third-highest rate on record.
Gross profits on typical transactions dropped to $62,000 in the third quarter, or 18% from the second quarter and 11.4% from one year ago.
In Lafayette Parish, the typical gross profit was $40,000 for a ROI of 23.5%, which was slightly up from the second quarter. The 63 flipped homes sold accounted for 5.9% of all home sales, both lower than second quarter totals as real estate prices in the parish remain inflated compared with pre-pandemic figures.
Crust Pizza closes in Lafayette, backs out of New Iberia
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location about 14 months after it first opened.
The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items.
The eatery was one of over 30 in Lafayette Parish that were shuttered in 2022. The move comes after plans for a New Iberia location were scrapped.
“This location in our franchise underperformed compared to our other locations, and the franchisee decided to close its doors,” creative director Aaron Young said in a statement. “We are saddened to leave the amazing community of Lafayette, and closing was an extremely tough decision.”
The brand has since opened locations in Moss Bluff and Sulphur and still lists a Baton Rouge location as coming soon.
Plans for the New Iberia location, which was under another franchisee, were halted due to the rising costs of construction, a spokesperson said.
That location was to be part of an outparcel building in the Shops of New Iberia, 900 E. Admiral Doyle Drive.
Chick-fil-A seeking to open Opelousas location
Chick-fil-A is in negotiations to open a location in Opelousas near Interstate 49.
The popular fast food chain is eyeing property at the southwest corner of the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station, said Bill Rodier, executive director of the St. Landry Economic Development office.
Stlandrynow.com first reported the development on Wednesday following a Tuesday Opelousas City Council meeting.
City officials have been working to improve the traffic signal at the intersection as well the water and sewer lines for the possible development and others in that area, Rodier said. Chick-fil-A has requested a turning lane off Landry Street to handle increased traffic, stlandrynow.com reported.
Both improvements could be complete by early January, Rodier said. Chick-fil-A has not yet purchased the property.
“If things go the way they’d like to go, they’d like to break ground in March,” Rodier said.
It would be the latest expansion by the popular chain in Acadiana and in south Louisiana. The company recently bought 5 acres in Lafayette at the corner of Johnston Street and Ridge Road for what would be the fourth stand-alone restaurant in the city.
Chick-fil-A also recently opened its first location in New Orleans with two more to follow.
The site in Opelousas would be the latest commercial development in that area, Rodier said. Billy’s Boudin & Cracklins will break ground on a location just east of Lowe’s along the I-49 Service Road, and Whataburger is in negotiations to open a location just south of that site, he said.