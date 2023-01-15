Chinese restaurant closes its doors
A Chinese restaurant on the west side of Lafayette has closed.
The owners of Lotus Garden, 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 137, announced on Facebook they would close after the business was sold.
Lotus Garden offers Chinese cuisine along with pho and sushi.
“We sincerely appreciate all our friends’ support and friendship in the past seven years,” the post read.
It’s the latest in a string of restaurant closings in Lafayette and the region. More than 30 shut their doors last year, according to a list compiled by The Acadiana Advocate.
New name, plans for old Don's location
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants.
The site has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
Initial plans include developing the property, which totals 50,000 square feet, in three phases with the main building coming first following by the adjoining parking lot and then the parking lot to the south.
The ownership group — which includes Ryan Pecot, Gus Rezende, BJ Crist and John Peterson — are seeking tenants that could be either residential, retail or commercial, and the main building could house up to three businesses. The project will also include improvements to the sidewalks and landscaping.
The name is a nod to Ashby Landry and his son, Ashby “Rocky” Landry Jr., who were part of Don’s. Don's was one of the oldest restaurants in Lafayette before it closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
SafeSource Direct closes on deal for 1.5M shoe covers
Broussard-based personal protective equipment manufacturer SafeSource Direct announced it delivered 1.5 million shoe covers to the Indian Health Service, part of the Department of Health and Human Services that provides health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives.
SafeSource Direct provided the shoe covers for MedPlus Supply, which is the the personal protective equipment vendor for JTM Enterprises, a leading American Indian-owned contractor for Indian Health Service.
SafeSource Direct delivered 1.25 million shoe covers first, which represented over 80% of the order when only 50% was required, company officials said. It delivered the remainder of the order a month ahead of schedule.
"We're proud to showcase our production capabilities through the early fulfillment of American-made PPE for IHS," said Justin Hollingsworth, CEO, SafeSource Direct. "We launched less than two years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a solution to supply chain shortages. Now we're producing thousands upon thousands of gloves, masks and other PPE every day."
The company produces federally approved exam gloves, surgical masks and procedure masks. It will soon be making respirators, head covers and isolation gowns.
SafeSource Direct has 850 employees at its plants in the Spanish Trail Industrial Park in St. Martin Parish and the former Weatherford International facility. The company projects that total to eventually top 2,000.