Houston group acquires Lafayette logistics firm
A Lafayette-based logistics and transportation company has been bought out by a Houston firm.
United Vision Logistics, 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 3500, was acquired by the private investment partnership group Bluestem Equity, company officials announced.
United Vision Logistics specializes in heavy haul, long haul and expedited shipping, with a geographical reach over North America. Billed as one of the largest land transportation carries in the U.S., United Vision Logistics has over 100 facilities across the country, with more than 1,200 owner-operators, drivers and equipment.
Founded in 2021, Bluestem Equity focuses on operating and partnering with businesses serving the industrial and construction sectors.
Alexandria company pays $5M for New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property.
D’Argent Cos. bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, in New Iberia for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle. D’Argent bought the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
The 85,000-square-foot shopping center is anchored by Simoneaud’s Grocery and a Dollar General store along with other retail and entertainment stores.
D’Argent is planning upgrades for the property and will work with tenants to “enhance the mall’s appeal to customers,” said company President Justin Giallonardo.
"Our goal is to create a vibrant, dynamic shopping destination that serves the needs of the community and provides a great place for people to shop, dine and enjoy entertainment in New Iberia,” he said. “We are focused on bringing new dining to the center for 2023.”
D’Argent, which marked 25 years in October, has 200 projects in 10 states. It hopes to buy another multi-tenant shopping center before March, Giallonardo said.
Local group acquires 2 Las Vegas-based door manufacturers
A Lafayette-based private equity firm acquired two Las Vegas door manufacturing companies.
Kin Capital Partners, founded by Lafayette natives and St. Thomas More graduates Jude David, Erik Billet and Blake David, acquired Builders Door & Trim, which specializes in doors for large homes and developments, and Door & Millwork Co., which specializes in doors for apartments, condos, townhouses and other multifamily developments.
These acquisitions allow their company, Stately Doors & Windows, to “reach, sell, fulfill and install doors and windows of all varieties to high-end homes, apartments, resorts, hotels and commercial venues across the southern half of the United States,” Jude David said.
The acquisitions follow four prior ones: Wholesale Iron Doors of Dallas, Millwork Components of Atlanta, Santa Fe Door Store and Enterprise Americas of Albuquerque, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The facilities will continue to be operated by the management teams employed prior to the acquisitions, David said.
Stately Doors & Windows employs more than 140 employees, with a growing back office in Lafayette.
The group is still evaluating the Lafayette area for a potential location for its domestic iron door and window manufacturing facility and has been in discussing partnerships with local steel fabrication companies.