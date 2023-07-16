Chick-fil-A on Louisiana Avenue closed for renovations
The Chick-fil-A on Louisiana Avenue closed Thursday for renovations and will reopen in about three months, a company official said Monday.
Most of the work will be on the exterior by expanding the drive-thru lanes to allow for more vehicles, but work will be done on the interior of the 3,291-square-foot building to include more seating. The restaurant was granted a $2.2 million building permits from Lafayette Consolidated Government recently for work, permits show.
The popular quick-serve brand opened that location in late 2008 after it bought the property from Stirling Properties, who developed the shopping center at Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10, for just under $1 million, records show.
The company's newest location near at the corner of Johnston Street and Ridge Road is expected to open the first week of August, the source said.
M C Bank to acquire Covington-based Heritage Bank
MC Bancshares, the holding company for Morgan City-based M C Bank, has entered into an agreement to acquire Covington-based Heritage Bank of St. Tammany.
The all-cash merger consideration, which was approved unanimously by the boards of both banks, is worth $6.5 million plus the value of Heritage Bank’s adjusted tangible shareholders equity. Shareholders could receive between $19.50 and $20.50 per share, but that amount is subject to adjustment based on other factors, bank officials said.
"As local Louisiana banks, we share similar core values and a relationship-centric approach to serving the communities that we are fortunate to be a part of,” M C Bank CEO Chris LeBato said. “This transaction is a very natural and contiguous expansion of our current footprint."
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of Heritage NOLA Bancorp and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. If approved, all Heritage Bank locations will be converted to M C Bank.
Heritage Bank has two locations in Covington and others in Slidell and Madisonville. M C Bank has branch offices across south Louisiana, including offices in Lafayette and Youngsville, and has plans to build a multistory, full-service banking center in the Ambassador Town Center in Lafayette.