M C Bank to build new home office in Morgan City
M C Bank & Trust Co. will build a new headquarters in Morgan City, announcing it is purchasing land on Greenwood Street a block from its current headquarters.
The bank, which has branches in Lafayette and Youngsville, will build a full-service banking center with a drive-thru and offices for commercial, support and executive branches.
“Building a new main office in the city that has helped make us who we are today is important and will allow us to continue to showcase our history,” said Christopher LeBato, president and CEO of M C Bank. “I’m excited to further our commitment to Morgan City, especially as we expand our reach to share the hometown spirit into new communities we serve across Louisiana.”
The announcement comes after the bank announced a multistory full-service center on property near the future site of Dave & Busters in Ambassador Town Center. That branch will include a commercial/support office and large board room. M C Bank recently opened a banking center in Covington and will open a location in Metairie.
M C Bank, which reported just under $292 million in total deposits at the end of 2022, has eight branch offices in south Louisiana.
Louisiana Farm Bureau elects officers
Jim Harper was recently reelected to a fourth term as Louisiana Farm Bureau president.
Harper is a grain, sugar cane, rice and crawfish farmer from Rapides Parish.
Also reelected were First Vice President Marty Wooldridge, of Caddo Parish; Second Vice President Scott Wiggers, of Franklin Parish; Third Vice President Richard Fontenot, of Evangeline Parish; Secretary-Treasurer Mike Melancon, of St. Martin Parish; Women’s Leadership Chair Michele Simoneaux, of Assumption Parish; and Young Farmers and Ranchers Chair Robert Duncan, of Rapides Parish.
Newly elected to the board are District V board member Brian Churchman, of Vernon Parish; District VII board member James “Bozo” Cox, of Cameron Parish; District IX board member John Thompson, of Feliciana Farm Bureau; and District XI board member Bobby Simoneaux, of Assumption Parish.
Voting delegates reelected District I board member Loyd Dodson, of Bossier Parish, and District III board member William Stutts, of West Carroll Parish.