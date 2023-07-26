Two Lafayette theaters acquired by Texas company
The two movie theaters in Lafayette owned by Southern Theaters have been sold to a Texas-based company.
The Grand 14 and the Grand 16 were acquired by Santikos Theaters of San Antonio last week, when it took over the parent company of The Grand and AmStar Cinemas. Southern owed 17 other theaters, including Grand locations in Slidell and Alexandria.
The purchase makes Santikos the eighth-largest theater company in North America, with 377 screens in 27 locations.
Jet Coffee to open in Johnston Street Java location
Jet Coffee will move into the former Johnston Street Java location.
The four-year-old company announced on Facebook it would move into the spot at 3123 Johnston St.
“We’re so excited to keep growing and serving in Acadiana one coffee at a time,” the post read.
Jet Coffee is owned by John and Stephanie Tommasini. The couple opened their first location in 2019 at 101 Camino Real Road. A Broussard location at 109 St Nazaire Road is now open and plans are in the works for a location in Ambassador Town Center, near Dave & Busters.
Longtime KATC anchor joins staff at KADN
Longtime KATC anchor Scott Brazda has joined KADN News 15 as co-anchor.
He will be KADN’s co-anchor of morning news, community events and local lifestyle coverage alongside Alex Worstell.
“I’m excited and honored to be a part of this dynamic News 15 Today team and this excellent morning show,” he said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to tell the stories that matter most and capture the spirit of our special Acadiana community.”
Brazda’s broadcasting career dates back to 1990 when he first joined KATC, anchoring morning, evening and weekend newscasts and reporting on local events.
News 15 Today airs 5-9 a.m. weekdays with the first two hours also airing on KLAF.
KADN and KLAF are owned by Allen Media Broadcasting, which bought the stations in 2019.
New Iberia woman named head of automobile dealers association
Kristie McMath-Hebert has been named chairwoman of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association.
McMath-Hebert, dealer/operator of Arceneaux Ford in New Iberia, is the first woman elected to head the LADA Board of Directors.
She is a third-generation auto dealer. Her father, Tommy McMath, is chair of the LADA Self-Insurers' Trust Fund Board of Trustees.