Shopping center near River Ranch sold for $7.4 million
A limited liability company connected to a Lake Charles business owner has purchased a Lafayette shopping center for $7.4 million.
RBG Navarre Holdings, which is registered to William Ryan Navarre with Navarre Auto Group, purchased the Shops at Martial shopping center from the Stoma family, land records show.
The shopping center, located at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Martial Avenue, is home to retail stores and restaurants, including La Madeleine and Izumi Ramen.
The sellers, which also include the Patrick Page and Angela Stoma Cortez Children’s Trust, bought the property in 2005, records show.
SCORE to host business startup seminar Tuesday
Louisiana SCORE will hold a free virtual seminar on how to start a business from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The event covers such topics as myths and realities of entrepreneurship, components of business ownership, funding and basics of creating a business plan.
To register, go to score.org/batonrougearea.
Registration open for LSU Executive Education’s fall development course
Professionals who seek to advance to senior or executive-level leadership are encouraged to register for LSU Executive Education’s Executive Development Program.
The next session of this nonconsecutive, five-day program will be held Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 25-26.
Each participant in the program will undergo a comprehensive feedback process that gives them insight into their work performance and leadership skills. They will also engage in one-on-one coaching sessions with an experienced business coach that will assist them with developing an individual development plan.
The registration fee is $3,800 and the deadline to register is Aug. 7. For information, go to lsu.edu/business.