HTeaO could open Lafayette location near River Ranch
HTeaO, a Texas-based iced tea franchise, could open a location in Lafayette near River Ranch.
Owners of the property at 1606 Kaliste Saloom Road were granted a variance last month by Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Board of Zoning Adjustments were made to allow building at the location despite the property not meeting the frontage requirements due to a billboard and other constraints on the half-acre lot, documents show.
HTeaO brands itself as the largest iced tea franchise in the U.S. and includes 26 flavors of tea, including Texas chai tea latte, May’s pink flamingo and sweet wild raspberry, along with water and coffee products. Founded in 2009, the brand now has 450 locations in development in 14 states and could have 500 locations by the end of 2026, one industry website reported.
HTeaO does not have a Louisiana location.
The lot was purchased in March by Hunco SPV 1 LLC, which is registered to John Douglas Hundley, of Hunco Real Estate.
Smitty's Wings closes its doors
Local restaurant Smitty’s Wings closed Friday.
The restaurant posted to Facebook Wednesday to say it would be “closing indefinitely” its location at 2424 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It’s the end of a run for the eatery, which moved to its current location three years ago.
“Come see us (in) our last few days to celebrate the end of this journey,” the post read.
The restaurant is owned by Craig Smith, who has been in the restaurant business since 1985. It started as a drive-thru in New Iberia before moving to several locations across Lafayette, including his recent location at 3822 W. Congress St.
Smitty's is the latest local restaurant to close its doors in the Lafayette area in recent months. Others include Grub Burger Bar, The Point Seafood & Steakhouse, La Pizzeria in Carencro, Lotus Garden and The Pond Bar & Grill in Youngsville.
LED opens applications for small-business roundtable program
Louisiana Economic Development has started recruiting for Small and Emerging Business Development Roundtables, the peer-to-peer learning program that brings small- and emerging business leaders together for a yearlong experience of collaborative learning, problem-solving and professional development.
Participation is open to both current and prospective program participants.
The roundtables convene in July and August; each group meets 10 times throughout the year to explore best practices, share business challenges and brainstorm solutions in a supportive environment.
Intermediaries in the program deliver technical and managerial assistance and are certified to ensure a consistent experience. Anyone interested in taking part in the roundtables should contact the nearest intermediary for details about the application process:
Baton Rouge: Small Business Development Center, Southern University; TruFund Financial Services
Gonzales: Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension
Hammond: Small Business Development Center, Southeastern Louisiana University
Lafayette: Small Business Development Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
New Orleans: Propeller; Small Business Development and Management Institute, Southern University at New Orleans; Urban League of Louisiana
For information, contact LED Senior Program Manager Tatiana Bruce at tatiana.bruce@la.gov or (225) 342-5663.