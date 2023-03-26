SafeSource Direct, Aquaspersions among employers at upcoming job fair
SafeSource Direct and Aquaspersions will be among employers looking for workers during an upcoming online job fair.
Several Louisiana-based companies are looking to fill 79 openings and will participate in the event scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and hosted by the Louisiana Economic Development’s FastStart Recruitment.
Among the positions open include electricians, heavy equipment mechanics, material handlers and more. Companies are also hiring in areas of construction, maintenance, production, quality assurance and warehousing.
Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies and find the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.
To register, visit the Brazen registration page. For information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at jamie.nakamoto@la.gov or (225) 342-1575.
Broaddus Burgers to open second location in Lafayette
Broaddus Burgers will open a second location in Lafayette.
Owner Shawn Broaddus announced on social media that his restaurant will open at 4519 W. Congress St., as Broaddus Burgers 2.
It will include what Broaddus described as a “one-stop burger shop,” allowing customers to meat, buns and condiments to prepare hamburgers at home.
The location most recently housed Las Palmitas restaurant, which closed last year. It was also the longtime home of Southside Bakery.
Broaddus Burgers recently marked nine years in business. The restaurant at 610 E. Kaliste Saloom Road will begin its own delivery service in the coming weeks and soon will offer catering, Broaddus said.
AT&T kicks off effort to bring fiber to Opelousas area
AT&T will expand its fiber network in the Opelousas area as part of a move by the communications company to upgrade its infrastructure in underserved areas of Acadiana and rural Louisiana.
This will allow residents and small businesses to access internet speeds up to 5 gigs to an area that is well behind other areas of Acadiana in having broadband access. In St. Landry Parish, more than 1 out of every 3 homes lacks broadband, the highest rate among parishes in the region, according to a study from the Acadiana Planning Commission.
Residents can sign up to be notified when the service will become available at att.com/notifyme.
“The kind of modern service that has been deployed in the area as a result of this effort is essential to families and businesses,” Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor said. “There are so many opportunities and resources available online, and this fiber-optic connectivity will help open the door to education, career and social opportunities.”
AT&T is participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible households with up to $30 a month to reduce the cost of broadband service.
Mr. Gatti's to open 3 more locations in Louisiana
The franchisee for Mr. Gatti’s Pizza locations in Acadiana will expand the brand’s footprint in Louisiana.
Bryant Gielen will open three Mr. Gatti's locations in the state, but the company did not reveal the locations. The first restaurant will open in early 2024.
Gielen has been with Mr. Gatti’s since 1983 when the chain first entered the Louisiana market. He opened a Crowley location and has since opened restaurants in Jennings and Eunice.
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza dates back to 1964 in Stephenville, Texas, when it was known as The Pizza Place. It later moved to Austin and changed to its current name to honor the maiden name of founder James Eure’s wife.
The company has over 130 locations in the southeastern U.S.
Republic Services grant to benefit 100 Black Men of Lafayette
The charitable foundation for Republic Services will award one of its 2023 National Neighborhood Promise grants to Lafayette Habitat for Humanity that will support the local chapter of 100 Black Men.
The Republic Services Charitable Foundation announced 12 organizations across the country will receive a combined $2.5 million in funding as part of its National Neighborhood Promise Program, which aims to revitalize communities and the quality of life of residents through volunteer projects, donations and in-kind services.
100 Black Men provides mentoring and education for young people. Republic Services volunteers will conduct a large-scale community clean up and provide landscaping and interior and exterior painting, company officials said.
Through its subsidiaries, Republic specializes in recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services.
Local group to open hamburger-themed restaurant downtown
The space in downtown Lafayette that recently housed Tula Tacos + Amigos will have a new occupant.
The Flats, under the ownership of Pop’s Poboys owners Collin and Jasmyn Cormier and Blanchard’s BBQ owners Matt and Kissy Blanchard, will open in the 2,200-square-foot space at 427 Jefferson St. The space has been empty since Tula Tacos closed in November.
The restaurant will offer smashed hamburgers, french fries, draft cocktails and frozen drinks, according to its website.