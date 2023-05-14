Owners of Reve Coffee to build on University Avenue property
The owners of Reve Coffee Roasters are seeking to build townhomes and office space on land near the intersection of Pinhook Road and University Avenue.
The group is seeking a rezoning for property at 1103 E. University Ave. from heavy industrial to MN-1, or mixed-use neighborhood, according to the agenda for the Monday meeting of the city zoning commission. The rezoning would allow for residential and light office uses.
Reve Real Estate Holdings LLC, which is registered to Reve Coffee owner Nathanael Johnson and business partner Christopher Pickle, bought the half-acre in January 2022, land records show. The lot currently consists of a warehouse.
Johnson said in December the company has been using the building for storage as he plans for the company's growth.
The property is in an industrial zoning block that is no longer necessary for that location, the commission’s report indicated. The adjacent property at 325 W. Pinhook Road was earlier rezoned to commercial heavy to accommodate a restaurant that later withdrew its plans.
Burkes Outlet stores in Louisiana to undergo rebranding
The 12 Burkes Outlet stores in Louisiana and around the country will be rebranded as Bealls, company officials announced Thursday.
Four stores in Louisiana have already been rebranded, but others — including the stores in Eunice and Plaquemine — will be renamed to support the Florida-based company’s growth across the country. Stores in Minden, Leesville, DeRidder and Thibodaux have already been rebranded.
The word "outlet" implies that the store carries excess merchandise, regional director Eric Robinson said.
Bealls has over 600 stores in 23 states operating as Beall Florida, Bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters. Its first store in Louisiana opened in 2001.
Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls locations, company officials said.