Capital One building in north Lafayette sold for $1.45 million
The former Capital One branch office in north Lafayette has been sold and will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctors office.
Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC, represented by investor Michael DiVicenti Jr., bought the building at 3105 Louisiana Ave. for $1.45 million from Capital One National Association, land records show.
His group will lease it to Premier Health and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Much like set up at its urgent care clinic in Carencro and in Lafayette at 2932 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite A, Lourdes will have two physicians on side of the building while Premier Health will have the urgent care clinic on the other side, a Lourdes spokesperson said.
The urgent care clinic would be the first one of its kind in north Lafayette and east of the Evangeline Thruway.
It’s the second former Capital One location to be sold in recent weeks after the south Lafayette location at 3527 W. Pinhook Road was bought by Houma-based South Louisiana Bank.
Capital One closed that office years ago as part of a move to reduce its footprint across the country. It closed Louisiana Avenue office in May and other locations in the Lafayette market, land records show.
Ochsner Lafayette General, Oceans to open behavioral health clinic in Acadiana
Ochsner Lafayette General will partner with a national behavioral health agency to open a 120-bed hospital in Acadiana in late 2024.
Ochsner will partner with Oceans Healthcare on the project at a site that has not been determined but will operate as Ochsner Behavioral Health Acadiana and become the largest behavioral health center in the region.
The hospital will offer inpatient services for adolescents, adults, geriatric patients and outpatient services, officials said. It fill a need for compassionate, comprehensive care for those experiencing mental health issues and co-occurring substance use disorders.
Both agencies will invest approximately $30 million in the expansion.
“Despite the growing number of people experiencing mental illness, Louisianians – and so many across the country – still struggle to access care,” Oceans Healthcare CEO Stuart Archer said. “This new hospital is the next step in our partnership with Ochsner and its acute care providers to bring important mental health services that, for many, have been out of reach. We’ve proven our joint venture model works to provide best practice operations, reduce strain on emergency services and reduce overall costs.”
The partnership will be similar to this partnership to what the Oceans Healthcare and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport created in 2021 with Louisiana Behavioral Health in Shreveport.
SafeSource Direct gains FDA approval; company now hopes to employ over 2,000
Broussard-based SafeSource Direct received federal approval for its nitrile gloves to be used in health care, opening the door for it to become one of the largest PPE manufacturers in the country.
Company officials said the decision allows health care agencies to purchase supplies from a U.S.-based company instead of from foreign manufacturers. Job estimate could also surpass the initial projection of 1,221. Now the company hopes to reach 2,200 employees.
"This marks a tremendous step toward U.S. supply resilience as health care providers look to mitigate risks in sourcing critical supplies," CEO Justin Hollingsworth said. "
The company, which currently employs 850 its plants at the Spanish Trail Industrial Park in St. Martin Parish and the former Weatherford International facility, rolled its first glove off the line at the Spanish Trail building in January. It is now running multiple production lines capable of making 108,000 gloves an hour.
It hopes to have a dozen lines operational by January 2024 that can produce over 2 billion gloves a year with additional manufacturing capacity available on site, company officials said.
SafeSource Direct also produces surgical tie masks, procedure masks and shoe covers. It will soon be making N95 respirators, bouffant head covers and isolation gowns.
Tula Tacos closes downtown restaurant
Tula Tacos + Amigos, the street taco restaurant that opened in downtown Lafayette three years ago, has closed
The restaurant, part of the Social Entertainment portfolio of eateries, shuttered on Wednesday, according to a statement posted the Tula Tacos Facebook page
The owners teased a new concept coming soon in the 2,200-square-foot space at 427 Jefferson St.
“Over the past three and a half years, we’ve made a lot of tacos, but we’ve made a whole lot more amigos,” the statement read. “Our incredible crew has worked so hard putting smiles on your faces (and margaritas in your glasses). We’re incredibly proud of the entire team, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to serve this community.”