Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

Commercial alterations

OFFICE: 106 Sears Drive, description, exterior renovations to Rock Financial; applicant and contractor, Petron; $9,000.

CHURCH: 3210 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, repairs to area that was hit by a vehicle; applicant and contractor, Chase Group Construction; $248,525.

APARTMENTS: 107 Lee Ave., description, re-roofing; applicant and contractor, Blue Monkey Roofing; $15,900.

New commercial

STORAGE: 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, 5,500-square-foot metal storage building; applicant and contractor, Kent Design Build; $450,000.

Commercial demolition

RESTAURANT: 5520 Johnston St., description, demolition only for Ahi Sushi Japanese Cuisine & Bar; applicant and contractor, Amour Construction; $50,000.

New residential

108 Lefleur Circle, WTH Construction, $359,100.

102 Timber Mill St., homeowner, $287,190.

211 Crossbill Drive, BCS Builders, $370,890.

134 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $278,370.

130 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $208,350

103 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,510

110 Amber Pond Lane, Hammerhead Homes, $299,430.

128 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $187,380.

105 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $211,140.

117 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $187,380.

119 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $205,110.

106 Grenadine Drive, Manuel Builders, $195,840.

121 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $167,940.

107 Sun Vista Lane, Manuel Builders, $258,030.

402 Rena Drive, homeowner, $210,240

105 Burning Oaks Drive, Soils Builders of Acadiana, $418,500

215 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $185,000.

