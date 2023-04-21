Commercial alterations
OFFICE: 106 Sears Drive, description, exterior renovations to Rock Financial; applicant and contractor, Petron; $9,000.
CHURCH: 3210 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, repairs to area that was hit by a vehicle; applicant and contractor, Chase Group Construction; $248,525.
APARTMENTS: 107 Lee Ave., description, re-roofing; applicant and contractor, Blue Monkey Roofing; $15,900.
New commercial
STORAGE: 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, 5,500-square-foot metal storage building; applicant and contractor, Kent Design Build; $450,000.
Commercial demolition
RESTAURANT: 5520 Johnston St., description, demolition only for Ahi Sushi Japanese Cuisine & Bar; applicant and contractor, Amour Construction; $50,000.
New residential
108 Lefleur Circle, WTH Construction, $359,100.
102 Timber Mill St., homeowner, $287,190.
211 Crossbill Drive, BCS Builders, $370,890.
134 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $278,370.
130 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $208,350
103 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,510
110 Amber Pond Lane, Hammerhead Homes, $299,430.
128 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $187,380.
105 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $211,140.
117 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $187,380.
119 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $205,110.
106 Grenadine Drive, Manuel Builders, $195,840.
121 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $167,940.
107 Sun Vista Lane, Manuel Builders, $258,030.
402 Rena Drive, homeowner, $210,240
105 Burning Oaks Drive, Soils Builders of Acadiana, $418,500
215 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $185,000.