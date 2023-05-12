Commercial alterations
OTHER: 5421 Johnston St., Suite C, description, coffee bar, half wall and two walls; applicant, Miko’s Playhouse; contractor, business owner; $18,000.
SCHOOL: 3000 W. Congress St., description, rerouting utilities, demo of existing building at Lafayette High School; applicant, Steven Domingue; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $3,450,439.
APARTMENTS: 201 Settlers Trace Blvd.; description, combine two condominiums into one; applicant and contractor, NCM Contractors; $200,000.
RETAIL: 504 Garfield St., description, interior painting, install bathroom and other work at Cloud Village Smoke and Vape; applicant and contractor, Cruz Construction; $32,000.
AUTO: 111 Southcity Parkway, description, addition of 3,681-square-foot metal building with six service bays for Giles Volvo; applicant, Lalande Group Architecture; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $863,260.
MEDICAL: 155 Hospital Drive, description, combine two doctor suites into one; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $438,019.
BAKERY: 111 Monroe St., minor renovation to interior space for Straw Cove Baking Co.; applicant, Angelle Architects; contractor, Pride Contractors, $50,000.
BANK: 1455 W. Willow St., description, renovation to existing 705 Federal Credit Union office; applicant, Lindsy Stewart; contractor, C.M. Miciotto & Son; $3.3 million.
New construction
FITNESS: 1306 Young St., Youngsville, description, exercise/fitness center for cross-fit type programs at Apex Training; applicant, Petitjean Architecture; contractor, Build Incorporated; $750,000.
INDUSTRIAL: 301 Ida Road, Broussard, description, new shop; applicant, TomaHawk Down Hole; contractor, Kurt Reaux Construction; $2.141 million.
Commercial demolition
APARTMENTS: 502 Marigny Circle, Duson; description, demo apartment building; applicant and contractor, Deep South Containers; $13,000.
New residential
131 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $230,040
132 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $246,240
802 Braxton Drive, Manuel Builders, $198,540.
515 Ti’Frere Road, homeowner, $356,040.
101 Crescent View Lane, DSLD, $228,870.
103 Crescent View Lane, DSLD, $183,510.
100 Crescent View Lane, DSLD, $205,020.
1401 Jenkins Road, Manuel Builders, $191,070.
311 Saint Margarite St., homeowner, $105,000.
204 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $128,790.
202 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $125,280.
116 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $128,790.
101 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $167,940.
405 Adelaide Drive, Manuel Builders, $196,470.
106 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $230,850.
203 Crossbill Drive, Gulf South Builders, $390,690.
202 Judice Lane, DSLD, $188,730.
404 White Sky Drive, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $270,000.
402 White Sky Drive, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $280,000.
107 Valsain Court, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $185,000.