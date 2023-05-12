ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Commercial alterations

OTHER: 5421 Johnston St., Suite C, description, coffee bar, half wall and two walls; applicant, Miko’s Playhouse; contractor, business owner; $18,000.

SCHOOL: 3000 W. Congress St., description, rerouting utilities, demo of existing building at Lafayette High School; applicant, Steven Domingue; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $3,450,439.

APARTMENTS: 201 Settlers Trace Blvd.; description, combine two condominiums into one; applicant and contractor, NCM Contractors; $200,000.

RETAIL: 504 Garfield St., description, interior painting, install bathroom and other work at Cloud Village Smoke and Vape; applicant and contractor, Cruz Construction; $32,000.

AUTO: 111 Southcity Parkway, description, addition of 3,681-square-foot metal building with six service bays for Giles Volvo; applicant, Lalande Group Architecture; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $863,260.

MEDICAL: 155 Hospital Drive, description, combine two doctor suites into one; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $438,019.

BAKERY: 111 Monroe St., minor renovation to interior space for Straw Cove Baking Co.; applicant, Angelle Architects; contractor, Pride Contractors, $50,000.

BANK: 1455 W. Willow St., description, renovation to existing 705 Federal Credit Union office; applicant, Lindsy Stewart; contractor, C.M. Miciotto & Son; $3.3 million.

New construction

FITNESS: 1306 Young St., Youngsville, description, exercise/fitness center for cross-fit type programs at Apex Training; applicant, Petitjean Architecture; contractor, Build Incorporated; $750,000.

INDUSTRIAL: 301 Ida Road, Broussard, description, new shop; applicant, TomaHawk Down Hole; contractor, Kurt Reaux Construction; $2.141 million.

Commercial demolition

APARTMENTS: 502 Marigny Circle, Duson; description, demo apartment building; applicant and contractor, Deep South Containers; $13,000.

New residential

131 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $230,040

132 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $246,240

802 Braxton Drive, Manuel Builders, $198,540.

515 Ti’Frere Road, homeowner, $356,040.

101 Crescent View Lane, DSLD, $228,870.

103 Crescent View Lane, DSLD, $183,510.

100 Crescent View Lane, DSLD, $205,020.

1401 Jenkins Road, Manuel Builders, $191,070.

311 Saint Margarite St., homeowner, $105,000.

204 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $128,790.

202 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $125,280.

116 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $128,790.

101 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $167,940.

405 Adelaide Drive, Manuel Builders, $196,470.

106 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $230,850.

203 Crossbill Drive, Gulf South Builders, $390,690.

202 Judice Lane, DSLD, $188,730.

404 White Sky Drive, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $270,000.

402 White Sky Drive, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $280,000.

107 Valsain Court, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $185,000.

Tags