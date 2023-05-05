Commercial alteration
RETAIL: 3014 Verot School Road, description, pre-engineered metal storage building; applicant, NMF Architecture; contractor, NLE Remodeling Contractors; $250,000.
OFFICE: 800 S. Buchanan St., description, buildout of seventh-floor space of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse; applicant and contractor, Bulliard Construction; $3,137,179.
CAMERAS: 3205 Louisiana Ave., description, install cameras and backfill with concrete; applicant and contractor, Flock Safety; $3,200.
RESTAURANT: 4309 Johnston St., description, additional covered patio at Don’s Seafood; applicant, CDC Architecture; contractor, McMath Construction; $300,000.
New commercial
RETAIL: 216 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard, description, car wash; applicant, Take 5 Car Wash; contractor, Lanco Construction; $1.825 million.
RETAIL: 210 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard, description, oil change business; applicant, Take 5 Oil Change; contractor, Lanco Construction; no price listed.
Commercial demo
APARTMENTS: 100 Belle Fontaine Drive, description, interior demo of fire-damaged eight-plex building; applicant and contractor, Lafayette Home Improvements; $58,553.
New residential
516 Austin Road, homeowner, $213,030.
419 W. Farrel Road, Suite B, Ron Gauthier Homes, $514,710.
121 Summers Oak Lane, homeowner, $239,760.
113 S. Lakepoint Drive, DR Horton, $243,990.
107 Kidd Lane, Manuel Builders, $191,250.
104 Moondance Lane, Acadiana Dream Home, $425,700.
111 E. Musique Road, homeowner, $144,000.
110 Abby Farm Lane, Jay Castille Construction, $276,120.
123 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $211,140.
215 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $271,350.
304 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $225,630.
124 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $230,850.
126 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $221,310.
125 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $209,700.
127 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $179,010.
129 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $204,930.
131 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $215,100.
133 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $192,150.
124 Murphy Lane, DSLD, $210,420.
100 Ellsworth Drive, DSLD, $197,460.
402 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $201,150.
400 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $219,690.
109 Grenadine Drive, Manuel Builders, $186,120.
206 Judice Lane, DSLD, $164,970.
132 Robicheaux Road, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $370,820.
308 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard, self-contracting, $300,000.
108 Queen Palm Circle, Broussard, Legendary Contractors, $450,000.
113 Channel Drive, Broussard, Ray Montgomery Inc., $400,000.
105 Valsain Court, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $190,000.
119 Lansing Lane, Broussard, Van Alan Homes, $721,587.