Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

Commercial alteration

RETAIL: 3014 Verot School Road, description, pre-engineered metal storage building; applicant, NMF Architecture; contractor, NLE Remodeling Contractors; $250,000.

OFFICE: 800 S. Buchanan St., description, buildout of seventh-floor space of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse; applicant and contractor, Bulliard Construction; $3,137,179.

CAMERAS: 3205 Louisiana Ave., description, install cameras and backfill with concrete; applicant and contractor, Flock Safety; $3,200.

RESTAURANT: 4309 Johnston St., description, additional covered patio at Don’s Seafood; applicant, CDC Architecture; contractor, McMath Construction; $300,000.

New commercial

RETAIL: 216 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard, description, car wash; applicant, Take 5 Car Wash; contractor, Lanco Construction; $1.825 million.

RETAIL: 210 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard, description, oil change business; applicant, Take 5 Oil Change; contractor, Lanco Construction; no price listed.

Commercial demo

APARTMENTS: 100 Belle Fontaine Drive, description, interior demo of fire-damaged eight-plex building; applicant and contractor, Lafayette Home Improvements; $58,553.

New residential

516 Austin Road, homeowner, $213,030.

419 W. Farrel Road, Suite B, Ron Gauthier Homes, $514,710.

121 Summers Oak Lane, homeowner, $239,760.

113 S. Lakepoint Drive, DR Horton, $243,990.

107 Kidd Lane, Manuel Builders, $191,250.

104 Moondance Lane, Acadiana Dream Home, $425,700.

111 E. Musique Road, homeowner, $144,000.

110 Abby Farm Lane, Jay Castille Construction, $276,120.

123 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $211,140.

215 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $271,350.

304 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $225,630.

124 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $230,850.

126 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $221,310.

125 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $209,700.

127 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $179,010.

129 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $204,930.

131 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $215,100.

133 Red Pine Drive, DR Horton, $192,150.

124 Murphy Lane, DSLD, $210,420.

100 Ellsworth Drive, DSLD, $197,460.

402 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $201,150.

400 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $219,690.

109 Grenadine Drive, Manuel Builders, $186,120.

206 Judice Lane, DSLD, $164,970.

132 Robicheaux Road, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $370,820.

308 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard, self-contracting, $300,000.

108 Queen Palm Circle, Broussard, Legendary Contractors, $450,000.

113 Channel Drive, Broussard, Ray Montgomery Inc., $400,000.

105 Valsain Court, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $190,000.

119 Lansing Lane, Broussard, Van Alan Homes, $721,587.

