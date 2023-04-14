Commercial alterations
SCHOOL: 450 E. Farrel Road, description, new athletic center for St. Thomas More Catholic High School; applicant, Angelle Architects; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $6.1 million.
OFFICE: 111 Rue Jean Lafitte, description, reroofing; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace; $106,000.
APARTMENTS: 173 S. Beadle Road, description, reroofing; applicant and contractor, Ricardo Vazquez; $351,000.
New construction
OFFICE: 3137 N.W. Evangeline Thruway; description, new modular office building; applicant, Timberline Homes of Lafayette; contractor, Harmon Mobile Home Movers; $150,000.
New residential
139 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $246,240.
102 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $240,480.
107 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,870.
206 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $247,590.
208 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $227,430.
210 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $206,730.
102 Pinnacle Drive, homeowner, $227,430.
108 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,218.
106 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $141,404.
104 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $123,714.
105 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $117,310.
107 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $133,895.
109 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $126,175.
100 Brownlee Ave., Broussard, self-contracting, no value listed.