Commercial alterations

SCHOOL: 450 E. Farrel Road, description, new athletic center for St. Thomas More Catholic High School; applicant, Angelle Architects; contractor, Master Builders & Specialists; $6.1 million.

OFFICE: 111 Rue Jean Lafitte, description, reroofing; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace; $106,000.

APARTMENTS: 173 S. Beadle Road, description, reroofing; applicant and contractor, Ricardo Vazquez; $351,000.

New construction

OFFICE: 3137 N.W. Evangeline Thruway; description, new modular office building; applicant, Timberline Homes of Lafayette; contractor, Harmon Mobile Home Movers; $150,000.

New residential

139 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $246,240.

102 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $240,480.

107 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,870.

206 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $247,590.

208 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $227,430.

210 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $206,730.

102 Pinnacle Drive, homeowner, $227,430.

108 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,218.

106 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $141,404.

104 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $123,714.

105 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $117,310.

107 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $133,895.

109 Chesson Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $126,175.

100 Brownlee Ave., Broussard, self-contracting, no value listed.

