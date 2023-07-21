Commercial alterations
OFFICE: 107 S. College Road, description, renovate existing medical office and second-floor apartment; applicant, Everette Mays Architect; contractor, H&H Electrical Service; $225,000.
MEDICAL: 1601 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, office and bathroom addition with interior modifications to Gina Liggio Maesti DDS; applicant, Zaunbrecher Designs; contractor, The Gen Group Construction; $140,000.
CAFÉ: 4016 Moss St., description, remodel the interior for Black Cat Coffee House; applicant, Keren Aguirre; contractor, business owner; $10,000.
MEDICAL: 2005 Verot School Road, Suites 101 and 102; description, none listed; applicant, Park Pediatric Dental; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $215,000.
RESTAURANT: 2418 W. Pinhook Road, description, remodel of former Royal Panda restaurant; applicant, Golden Buffet; contractor, self; $32,000.
STORAGE: 5715 Johnston St., description, convert former Sears building into self-storage building; applicant, SmartDesign Architecture; contractor, Mustard Street Management; $1.55 million.
New residential
912 Jenkins Road, West Builders, $244,260.
201 New Hope Road, homeowner, $330,480.
301 Saint Clair Road, homeowner, $283,590.
101 Croft Row, AM Design, $297,720.
217 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, no value listed.